SBQ Holdings, LLC, a MasterBeat Corp. Subsidiary, Enters Planning Stages with Summit Contracting for Multi-Family Market Rate Apartment Buildings

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – SBQ Holdings, LLC (SBQ), a MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO) subsidiary, specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into the planning stages with Summit Contracting out of Jacksonville Florida for their proven Multi-Family 30 Unit Garden Style Market Rate Apartment Buildings.

Summit Contracting has extensive construction experience in over 200 cities, throughout the Southeast and Midwest, with over 100,000 multi-family units built-in 32 states and is nationally recognized as a top General Contractor. https://www.summit-contracting.com

“We are very excited about our relationship with Summit and have been working diligently positioning the company for aggressive growth in 2020. In addition, we are in discussions with other leaders in the industry, helping with our business plan roll out. As stated in our previous press release, we have also been aggressively seeking the expansion of our credit facilities, along with entertaining multiple opportunities offered from other financial institutions and instruments,” stated MasterBeat’s CEO, Josh Tannariello.

About Masterbeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

Contact: www.masterbeatcorp.com info@masterbeatcorp.com



