Promex to Highlight Heterogeneous Integration Proficiencies for Medical and Biotech Applications at Medical Design & Manufacturing West 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promex Industries , a biotech microelectronics manufacturer specializing in heterogeneous integration of key subsystems for medical, diagnostic and life sciences devices, announced it will exhibit at the 35th annual Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West conference and exposition in Anaheim, February 11-13. Focused on medical device and life science programs, Promex will showcase its proven capabilities for taking development of biotech and medtech devices from concept to production.



Promex’s skilled engineering team provides design-for-manufacturing expertise vital to developing validated production process flows, coupled with critical material selection, for Class II and Class III medical and biotech devices. The team possesses a deep understanding of the specific requirements and unique features used in custom heterogeneous integrated devices. This knowledge has been honed through decades of experience developing such well-defined processes as surface-mount technology (SMT) with wafer prep and chip-on-board (COB), critical for medical, diagnostic and life sciences devices.

“Together, our technical capabilities and proven expertise in materials science and design for manufacturing enable us to develop robust, customized manufacturing solutions for our diverse customer base,” noted Promex COO Michael Lopez. “At our Silicon Valley headquarters, we work closely with our customers to meet their development needs, whether for small, flexible runs or larger-volume production.” This allows the company to target such diverse medical-market applications as surgical and diagnostic platforms, health-monitoring wearables, life-science tools, optoelectronics, DNA sequencing, and FDA-approved and CE-marked implantables.

The U.S. medical device manufacturing market is forecast to reach $41.6 billion in 2020, while the life science instrumentation market is expected to exceed more than $83 billion by 2024. The need to purchase or replace equipment by hospitals and other consumers of medical devices and instrumentation correlates to the total number of annual physician visits, which are on the rise due to the increasing average population age, growth in chronic diseases and ongoing technology advancements.

At MD&M West, the world's largest medical design and manufacturing event, engineers and executives from across the globe will converge and share approaches for enabling these advances. This year’s event will take place February 11-13, 2020, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. To learn more about Promex’s offerings for the medical market, visit Booth 537, or contact sales@promex-ind.com to schedule an onsite meeting.

About Promex

Promex provides microelectronics assembly services from its 30,000-sq.ft. Silicon Valley facility, including Class 100/1000 cleanrooms for production of medical and biotech devices. The company offers advanced package design and materials consulting, with onsite scalable services that include heterogeneous assembly, RoHS-optimized SMT, wafer thinning, dicing, wire bonding, flip chip and overmolding. Promex’s Santa Clara facility is ISO 13485:2016 / ISO 9001:2015 certified and ITAR registered. Promex also holds a CA FDB license to manufacture Class II and Class III medical devices.

