CloudGenix and CISSDM Partner to Deliver Managed SD-WAN and Cloud-delivered Branch Office Infrastructure

Customers can now consume branch infrastructure including SD-WAN, security and performance management as managed cloud services

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix, the category leader in enterprise SD-WAN, and CISSDM, a premier solution provider of SD-WAN deployments and managed services, today announced a partnership to deliver Managed SD-WAN and Managed Cloud-Delivered Branch Services. Together, the companies provide the industry’s very first solution to deliver all branch infrastructure services from the cloud, freeing branch offices from the limitations of hardware-based approaches. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. The service is immediately available for enterprise customers and to channel partners.



Tweet this: .@CloudGenix announces new partnership with @cissdm to deliver managed #SDWAN and managed #cloud-delivered branch services. Read more on the blog here: http://bit.ly/2txY4rq

Pronounced as “system,” CISSDM, North America’s premier enterprise SD-WAN, Aggregation, and UCaaS provider has designed and supported advanced WAN solutions since 2008. With a highly qualified team of engineers trained on CloudGenix products and 42,000 field service technicians, CISSDM manages CloudGenix SD-WAN deployments from their 10,000 square foot PCI/HIPAA/SOC2 compliant staging facility and redundant Advanced Support Centers spanning over 25,000 square feet in California and Idaho. CISSDM’s ITIL-certified engagement managers ensure on-time circuit installation and project delivery.

“By combining CISSDM’s industry leading SD-WAN integration design, deployment, and managed services capabilities with CloudGenix award-winning SD-WAN products, the two companies are delivering predictability, security and agility for remote office digital transformation initiatives. CloudGenix continues to disrupt the SD-WAN market, and together, we are delivering highly flexible managed solutions to our clients. CloudGenix CloudBlades platform is a game-changer when it comes to changing the model of branch infrastructure services delivery from hardware appliances to cloud-delivered services,” said Matt Miller, President of CISSDM.

Blog post: CloudGenix and CISSDM to deliver managed SD-WAN and cloud-delivered branch office infrastructure

CloudGenix makes the cloud-delivered branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN uses global intelligence to deliver performance and security SLAs for all applications over any WAN-type. By providing app-policies aligned to business intent, direct access to multi-cloud and dev-ops frameworks, the Autonomous SD-WAN delivers unparalleled productivity gains and cost-savings compared to gen-1 SDWAN alternatives.

CloudGenix CloudBlades enables the secure delivery of best-of-breed infrastructure services to the branch from the cloud. Infrastructure services including SD-WAN, security, cloud backbone integration, and operational tools can be provisioned without the need for additional hardware or software. Enterprises use CloudBlades to integrate cloud-security services from industry leaders such Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler to the remote office.

“Our partnership with CISSDM accelerates customer adoption of SD-WAN and cloud-delivered security. CISSDM has a proven model to accelerate customer adoption of cloud technologies and SD-WAN. By combining the CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN and the CloudBlades platform with CISSDM’s managed services capabilities, customers gain cloud-scale economics for the branch,” said Kumar Ramachandran, founder and CEO at CloudGenix. “Together, we are leading a revolution with the cloud-delivered branch model and eliminating customers’ reliance on branch routers, hardware firewalls, voice appliances, WAN optimization appliances, etc. to run a branch office.”

Connect with CloudGenix

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

CloudGenix Blog

About CISSDM

CISSDM, North America’s premier enterprise SD-WAN, Aggregation, and UCaaS provider, has designed and supported advanced WAN solutions since 2008. CISSDM’s six-phase delivery model accelerates the adoption of SD-WAN. With a team of certified engineers and 42,000 field service technicians, CISSDM manages the SD-WAN deployment from their 10,000 square foot PCI/HIPAA/SOC2 compliant staging facility and redundant Advanced Support Centers spanning over 25,000 square feet in California and Idaho. CISSDM’s ITIL-certified engagement managers ensure on-time circuit installation and project delivery. Learn how CISSDM designs, deploys, and manages SD-WAN for enterprise by visiting http://www.cissdm.com .

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

Media contacts: Jin Woo Christine Tran 280blue, Inc. Marketing Manager, CISSDM jin@280blue.com Christine.Tran@cissdm.com (510) 691-8862 (949) 916-7543



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.