Pluralsight Expands Customer Success and Support Organization with Appointment of Angela Han as Chief Customer Officer

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills platform, today announced that it will expand its global team to deliver more powerful user experiences and provide the fastest path to technology skills development. To lead this effort, Pluralsight has appointed Angela Han as the company's first Chief Customer Officer.



As Chief Customer Officer, Han will be responsible for expanding the global post-sale function for Pluralsight, including customer success, customer support, and services to meet the growing demand of Pluralsight customers who want to ensure their technologists have the necessary skills to meet their technology goals. Han will report to Chief Revenue Officer Ross Meyercord , who joined the company last year after serving as Executive Vice President of Sales for Salesforce.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Angela to our team. Her experience meeting customers where they are on their technology journey and then helping them realize their goals is a strong addition to Pluralsight as we continue to grow,” said Meyercord. “Throughout the recruitment process, it became evident just how passionate Angela is about Pluralsight’s mission and ensuring our customers succeed. I’m excited for Angela to dive right in to help create incredible technology outcomes for our customers around the world.”

Han brings nearly 20 years of customer success and services experience with her to Pluralsight. She will build the global team, processes, and systems to advance the success of Pluralsight’s customers who are already seeing the impact Pluralsight is having on their businesses. With Han’s appointment, Pluralsight is ensuring its customers maximise the value of Pluralsight by investing in its customer success and services team to deepen its support of customers in achieving their technology goals and provide the fastest path to technology skills development.

“I’m both humbled and honored to be joining such an amazing company that is meeting an acute need facing businesses around the world. Every company is now a technology company and this creates a massive market opportunity to support their technology objectives through technology skill development,” said Han. “To help our customers solve their technology challenges and bring their innovations to the world, they need a committed partner to provide the support and services that will allow them to unlock the full power of the Pluralsight platform, and I’m looking forward to playing that role.”

From startups to Fortune 500 global companies, Han brings two decades of experience serving customers at technology companies. In her career, she has managed a variety of teams along the customer journey, including customer success, professional services, training, and technical support. She is passionate about understanding customer needs and aligning solutions to deliver value to their business as well as helping solve business problems.

“Pluralsight is such a powerful tool for my team to hone their existing skills as well as learn new skills to meet our technology objectives. In fact, by using Pluralsight to upskill to Angular, we upgraded our website and built ExpressExam, our online contact lens prescription renewal tool,” said Amy Larson, Chief Technology Officer at 1-800 Contacts, a Pluralsight customer. “One of the great things about Pluralsight is that they put the customer at the center of all they do, and with the addition of Angela I believe this commitment to the customer will reach new heights.”

“The pace of change in technology is massive, and the key to thriving in the digital world is ongoing technology skill development. What Pluralsight has helped us do is stay ahead of the rapid pace of change in technology by accelerating our team’s ability to upskill in new technologies and ultimately deliver better support and services for our customers,” said Brad Mallard, Chief Technology Officer for Digital Technology Services at Fujitsu EMEIA, a Pluralsight customer. “We are already seeing incredible benefits for our business with the Pluralsight platform, and any further investments Pluralsight can make to enhance our experience through ongoing support and services would be huge not just for us, but ultimately our customers.”

Han joins Pluralsight from her most recent position as Chief Customer Officer for PlayerLync, where she oversaw professional services, customer success and inside sales to deliver best-in-class customer experiences. Before PlayerLync, she held a variety of executive roles focused on customer lifecycle management with several technology companies, including SendGrid, Ping Identity, and Concur SAP.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR

Ben Veghte

Director, Communications

ben-veghte@pluralsight.com



