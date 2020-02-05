LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisors Jim and Andrew Wallisch

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that father and son financial advisors Jim Wallisch CFP® AIF® and Andrew Wallisch have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. They reported having served approximately $325 million in brokerage and advisory assets and an additional $60 million in 401K assets*. They join from Raymond James Financial Services.



“We appreciate the independent nature of LPL Financial that gives us flexibility in how we do business within the confines of the regulatory structure,” Jim Wallisch said. “We wanted to align with a partner that provides the support and resources to help us focus on what matters most—our clients.”

Based in the Fox Chapel suburb of Pittsburgh, Pa., the advisors are joined by Jim’s other son, Jonathan Wallisch, director of technology and marketing, as well as longtime client operations manager Heather Golden and administrative assistant Debra Julian. They also have a partnership with Certified Public Accountant Paul Rudoy.

A Princeton University graduate who received his master’s in finance from UCLA Graduate School of Management, Jim Wallisch launched his independent practice in 1990. Andrew Wallisch joined the business seven years ago, working closely with his father to provide customized financial plans to nearly 400 clients, mostly wealthy couples, business owners and professionals. “We take a collaborative approach, united behind our clients’ goals and driven to help them achieve financial success,” Jim Wallisch said. “It’s really special to work with my son. He is someone I can trust and can take over when I’m ready to retire.”

The family is deeply involved in their community. Jim Wallisch is co-founder and past president of the FC Youth Foundation. He has also served on the Fox Chapel School District Budget Committee, and he coached local youth baseball, basketball and soccer in the community for 15 years. Andrew Wallisch serves on the Young Professional's Board of Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, and he is involved with Habitat for Humanity.

“We welcome the Wallisch family and their team to the LPL family,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “Independence is a thread that runs through everything we do at LPL. Whatever an advisor’s vision is for the future, we are committed to offering value-add service and support, along with integrated technology and innovative business models that can help them pursue the freedom and rewards that come with building their own business. We look forward to supporting the team for years to come.”

