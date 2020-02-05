Generex Biotechnology Appoints Independent Director Carol Nacy, PhD to the NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Board of Directors

Biotechnology industry veteran brings expertise in science, business, and innovation

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.generex.com ) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Carol Nacy, PhD to the NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) Board of Directors. Dr. Nacy is a founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Sequella, Inc., a privately held pharmaceutical company that discovers and develops new and more effective treatments for life threatening infectious diseases. Previously, Dr. Nacy was Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at EntreMed,Inc. from 1993 through its successful public offering in June 1996. Prior to her career in biotechnology, Dr. Nacy worked for 17 years at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington, DC, where she studied tropical infectious diseases. She has published over 165 scientific papers to date.



Dr. Nacy has a long and successful career in infectious disease research and has been widely recognized for her achievements in the biotechnology industry. She was singled out as a Top 50 Innovator in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine in 2002, named Entrepreneur of the Year by Women in BIO in 2004, the state of Maryland named her in its Top 100 Business Women in 2005, and the Washington Business Journal named her as a top 25 female executive in the Washington DC metropolitan area in 2005. In 2006, she received a National Leadership Award in Healthcare from the National Urban Technology Center in New York City, and in 2007 she was honored with a Special Outstanding Achievement Award for Clinical Trials by Women in BIO. In 2009 she was awarded the Humanitarian Award, Hope is a Vaccine, by the Global Alliance for Immunization against Aids (GAIA) for her work to create new drugs for TB. She is an Editor for the American Academy of Microbiology journal, mBio, and an adjunct faculty member of the Department of Tropical Diseases at the George Washington University, Washington, DC. She earned her A.B., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees from the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, which awarded Dr. Nacy with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Science.

Dr. Nacy commented on her appointment to the NGIO Board, “The field of cancer immunotherapy has finally come into its own, and I am thrilled to be part of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology. I am looking forward to working with the company to bring important new therapies to patients in need.”

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Nacy to our Board of Directors for NGIO,” said Joseph Moscato, President & CEO of Generex Biotechnology. “She is an innovator and a leader in the field of infectious disease and vaccine development, bringing together science, business, and policy to make a positive impact on global health. Her knowledge and experience will be highly valuable as we build NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.