Player’s Network, Inc. (PNTV) Shareholder 2019 Year in Review and 2020 Outlook



Player’s Network, Inc. (OTCPINK:PNTV), a rapidly growing international company in the adult-use and medical marijuana industry, with operations in Las Vegas, Nevada and Jujuy Argentina, published a Shareholder update from CEO Mark Bradley.

Please visit this link https://playersnetwork.com/2019-year-in-review/ to view the full 2019 Shareholder Update with images and videos.

Dear Shareholder,

2019 was, as Dickens said, the worst of times and the best of times. It was a year of struggles. It was also a year of great accomplishments. We laid tremendous groundwork for the future prosperity of our company.

Let’s address our struggles and accomplishments.

After 28 years as a fully reporting public company, we struggled to get our 2018 and 2019 audits and financial statements current due to unprofessional conduct by our prior accounting firm, forcing us to sue them for damages. We are targeting the end of Q1 2020 to get current and are determined to stay current every quarter thereafter.

Not having timely filings resulted in us getting an OTC Stop Sign, creating the perception that something is wrong with our company other than not filing on time. I assure you that is not the case.

Yes, it has taken longer than anticipated for our cannabis operations to begin generating revenue. As those who follow the cannabis industry are aware, the time it takes for companies to get their cultivation facilities up and running was severely underestimated industrywide. After our initial cultivation team failed to grow the high-quality cannabis crop profitable distribution to dispensaries requires, we fired them in early 2019, then hired GrowSmith to retool our 27,000-square-foot North Las Vegas facility. GrowSmith developed new genetics, cultivation and extraction methods, and sanitation protocols to optimize the capabilities of our facility.

As of late November 2019, as measured by independent lab tests, we began harvesting some of the highest quality, premium cannabis in the State of Nevada. The lab results revealed substantial THC levels and total cannabinoids in excess of 30%, stating it is the cleanest cannabis they have tested in the past four years!

By the end of Q1 2020, North Las Vegas is forecast to be operating cash-flow positive on an ongoing basis supported by a perpetual harvest of high-quality cannabis products. We are now selling our flower at a price above the industry average and continue to scale up the amount of flower we harvest every month. This is a huge milestone about which we’re all thrilled.

Equally important to future profits is the creation of an exciting second revenue stream! We recently signed an agreement with Industry Extracts, and have set up an infused gummy production line. We are on schedule to roll out a proprietary Green Leaf Farms branded gummy product line in the next 30 days.

As many of you know we are a participant in a class action lawsuit against the state of Nevada contesting the corrupt way they handled the issuing of new dispensary licenses. There is significant evidence that the state conducted unfair licensing practices. Settlement negotiations have begun, and an April 20th (4/20 – imagine that) trial date has been set. We are hopeful we will receive one or more dispensary licenses so we can become vertically integrated in Nevada.

The “Big News” that will truly differentiate us from every other cannabis company, is the formation of Green Leaf Farms International, Inc. (“GLFI”) as a PNTV subsidiary. GLFI will manage our unique, unprecedented 30-year Joint Venture Agreementwith Jujuy Argentina’s provincial government for a massive tract of prime agricultural land with ideal year-round growing conditions to cultivate cannabis.

In early 2018, massive state, city and local taxes, onerous compliance requirements, restrictive regulations and overhead costs made management realize that the US and Canada were difficult environments in which to operate a profitable cannabis business. This reality has been clearly reinforced by the stock market’s devaluation of high-profile cannabis companies over this past year.

90% of these cannabis companies lost an average value of 65%, which is what I suspected would happen. The irony is that most of these companies have valuations 10-to-100-times higher than PNTV’s, yet they have only a fraction of PNTV’s upside potential based on assets we control. We believe PNTV is grossly undervalued, and once investors understand the scope of our positioning in Argentina, the value of the joint venture we entered into with the government there, and the letter of intent we have already signed for the purchase of cannabinoid compounds from our operation there, our market value should increase exponentially.