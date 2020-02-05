Artland Announces U.S. General Availability, Bringing the Art World Closer and Making it More Accessible than Ever

World’s leading 3D provider for galleries showcasing art from more than 1,000 exhibitions to 65,000+ users across the globe; has facilitated more than $25M in art sales between users and partner galleries

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artland , the world’s leading community platform dedicated to connecting art lovers and galleries worldwide, today announced the general availability of its platform for art buyers and galleries in the United States. Available in the Apple App Store and on the web , Artland curates a unique digital community for both galleries and art collectors. Artland enables on-demand viewing and purchasing of artwork from anywhere in the world through the most comprehensive 3D archive of current and past art experiences, with over 1,000 exhibitions from more than 500 galleries.



Artland provides consumers with an immersive 3D view of a gallery’s entire exhibition through their mobile phone or connected device, allowing users to experience the art as if they were walking around the gallery in person. The platform benefits both the art buyer and galleries by offering a state-of-the-art purchasing process that can supplement the traditional ways in which consumers buy art. With Artland, art lovers can purchase their coveted pieces directly from galleries through the mobile app and website, as well as share their own private collections to fellow art enthusiasts by uploading them to their profiles in the community.

“As Artland strives towards our ultimate goal of creating more accessibility and transparency in the art market, the United States was the obvious next market as we continue to democratize the industry. The purchasing of art should not be limited to people of means who are able to travel the world from gallery to gallery,” said Mattis Curth, CEO and Co-founder of Artland. “Today’s consumer expects to do nearly everything from their smartphone, so Artland is set to ensure the industry meets those on-demand needs as other e-commerce markets have previously. We want to bring art to a broader audience of people, in a way that is simple, streamlined, and not intimidating. We believe we’ve done that with Artland.”

For Art Enthusiasts. Typically, buying art means going to a gallery to view art works, which can be an intimidating venture, especially for novice art buyers just getting into the industry. Often, works are shown without listed prices, leaving newcomers with more questions than answers. How do you know where to go or what kind of art you’re even interested in? Artland provides art lovers the ability to discover new artists, follow their favorites and explore galleries throughout the world, while generating curated insights on new artists for users to discover. From beginners looking to buy their first piece to established collectors alike, potential buyers can view galleries worldwide through 3D technology and initiate the buying process for any available art piece.

Artland is also home to the largest digital library of privately held art collections in the world. Using the platform, enthusiasts can upload and showcase their entire collections to inspire other art lovers, and also receive recommendations to view new art or artists based on their existing collection and other browsing activities.

Features include:

A personalized collector profile unique to the user’s style, preferences and interests

For already experienced collectors, Artland allows users to upload works from their private collections and browse each other’s for inspiration

Ability to search for art based on artist name, medium, cost, gallery location, etc.

Opportunity to experience art as the gallery/artist intended via innovative 3D technology

Access to a comprehensive ‘Art Guide’ that maps nearby galleries and allows users to search by location

“As a fairly inexperienced enthusiast who was taking his first steps as a collector, I found it difficult to get an overview, and, in particular, finding artworks that spoke to me. I downloaded the Artland app which had a great selection of art that was presented in a way that made browsing simple and enjoyable,” said Thomas, an Artland user. “I especially noticed an art work by artist Lars Morell that was really cool, taken from a show at Gallery QB not too far from where I live. I instantly went down to the gallery and bought one of his pieces.”

For Galleries. Historically, to showcase and sell their art, galleries have largely been dependent on prospective buyers visiting their gallery to review pieces in person or marketing through existing pipelines to private collectors. To meet the digital-first expectations of the modern consumer and further grow their client base, Artland provides galleries with the digital tools necessary to showcase their art to a global audience, democratizing the industry and making it more inclusive to the common consumer. Using 3D technology, galleries are able to give potential buyers the best sense of an artist’s overall aesthetic—individual pieces can be viewed from connected devices, as well as in the context of a recorded exhibition, showcasing how each piece fits with other works in the artist’s wider body of work.

Features include:

Gallery profiles that communicate the unique mission, exhibitions, represented artists and more, enabling consumers to familiarize themselves with gallery programs and available works

Access to a global network of art buyers who have the ability to purchase art from wherever they are in the world

3D gallery tours that let potential customers experience the art as if they were in the galleries themselves, enabling art lovers to ‘visit’ galleries in New York, London, Berlin, Milan, Paris and beyond, all in one day through their connected device

Ability to share Artland’s 3D experiences through their own marketing efforts, including websites, newsletters, social media properties, etc.

Inclusion on Artland’s ‘Art Guide’, the most comprehensive gallery listing service in the world that allows users to search for galleries by city and provides a mapped view of nearby galleries

Artland also provides galleries with versatile digital tools that optimally communicate their mission and content. Beyond creating profiles and uploading artworks for sale, Artland provides galleries with the ability to communicate with a global community and archive their exhibitions permanently to attract more buyers. The ability to embed these 3D recordings also supports galleries to maximize marketing possibilities through their own websites, newsletters and other digital materials.

“The opportunity to collaborate with Artland gave Independent the opportunity to embrace early the possibilities of new technologies. We now can share the curated exhibitions with global viewers in ways that transcend time and geography,” said Elizabeth Dee, Founder and CEO of Independent Art Fair. “Together we are breaking new ground in how art is experienced, and archived for future generations of culture.”

More than 65,000 art lovers worldwide currently use Artland to access works and exhibitions in 3D from over 500 galleries. Artland has made recordings at some of the world's foremost galleries, including established leaders like Gagosian , Sean Kelly , Lehmann Maupin , Kukje , Max Hetzler , Sprüth Magers , Michael Werner , Levy Gorvy , and emergent influencers like Karma , Rachel Uffner , Sabrina Amrani and Josh Lilley . Artland has also already partnered with 10 U.S. galleries ahead of its general availability release. Artland has currently facilitated $25M in art purchases from partner galleries across the globe.

Artland is available on iOS as well as on the web .

About Artland

Artland is an online community platform that connects art lovers and galleries worldwide. Through its website and mobile app, Artland provides art enthusiasts of all kinds, from beginners looking for their first piece to established collectors with access to the largest digital database of private art in the world. With Artland, galleries are able to access the digital tools expected by today’s consumer. Beyond connecting galleries with potential buyers, Artland provides galleries with the tools necessary to showcase their art at a global level through innovative AR technology that lets consumers tour the gallery from any smartphone or connected device. To find out more about Artland, visit artland.com .

