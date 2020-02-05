Veyo Partners and Diamond Equity Research to Host 4th Annual Emerging Growth Spring Invitational in New York City

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Spring is a time of growth and new opportunity, which adds to the excitement of a bustling city some consider “The Center of the World.” New York City will form the backdrop as a select group of small-cap companies take the stage and showcase their stories to a highly qualified group of accredited and institutional investors gathering at the Emerging Growth Spring Invitational. The event, hosted by Veyo Partners and Diamond Equity Research, is slated to take place at NYC’s The Cornell Club from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. on March 26, 2020.



The Emerging Growth Spring Invitational is specifically designed to provide management teams with direct access to investors in an intimate setting. The event will feature 15 presenting companies and draw more than 150 institutional and retail investors. Kicking off with opportunities to network, attendees will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and an open bar, followed by industry panels, concise 15-minute company presentations, 5-minute question and answer sessions and close with additional networking.

“We have hand selected a group of quality presenting companies for the Emerging Growth Spring Invitational,” says Shane Vultee, senior vice president of Veyo Partners. “Together with Diamond Equity Research, we are pleased to host another opportunity-filled event for companies to showcase their businesses for qualified investors.”

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.veyopartners.com/spring-invitational or email events@veyopartners.com . Admission is free for qualified investors.

About Veyo Partners

Veyo Partners is a private equity and business advisory firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. Veyo Partners’ management team brings decades of global investment, transaction, management and business advisory experience. Portfolio holdings include small and middle market investments in technology, entertainment, consumer products, education and other industries globally, with a specific focus on the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia. Veyo Partners’ advisory practice is led by a team of professionals with extensive backgrounds in accounting, finance, capital markets, investor relations, marketing and business development. For more information on Veyo Partners, visit www.veyopartners.com .

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research provides institutional, quality research to emerging growth companies that are under the radar and is a leading provider of company sponsored research which is fact oriented and provide no formal buy or sell recommendations or price targets. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on premiere institutional investor platforms including Factset, Morningstar, and Thomson One. The firm is headquartered in midtown Manhattan.

For more information, visit www.diamondequityresearch.com .

General Inquiries:

Shane Vultee

Veyo Partners

events@veyopartners.com

Hunter Diamond, CFA

Diamond Equity Research

conferences@diamondequityresearch.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



