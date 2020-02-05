Diomics Corp. Announces Development of Intellectual Property and Patents Related to the Identification of Airborne Pathoge

/EIN News/ -- DiomatTM Technology Can Identify Deadly Airborne Pathogens and be Deployed in Fixed Structures Such as Aircraft, Buildings, Train Systems and the like

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Diomics Corporation, a leader in forensic, diagnostic, and therapeutic science since 2009, today announced that it has developed intellectual property and patents related to the identification of airborne pathogens. The Diomat™ technology can identify deadly airborne pathogens and can be deployed on aircraft, buildings, train systems and similar high impact locations. One of the inventors of these patents is Thomas Kindt, PhD, former Director of Intramural Research of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The patent, which was awarded in January 2020, is titled “Biologic Sample Collection Devices and Methods of Production and Use Thereof”, (https://patents.justia.com/patent/10528790). The patent builds on claims awarded in 2015 that is entitled “Devices and Kits for Collection, Storage and Analysis of Samples and Methods of Production and Use Thereof”, (https://patents.justia.com/patent/9662096), and that recognized that Diomics airborne agent collector technology can be used for the detection and identification of nucleic acid from cells or organisms of any type (e.g., viruses, bacteria, fungi) in fixed structures.

The new claims expand Diomics coverage on modification of PCL polymers and covers methods for dissolving the DiomatTM foam in a DNA extraction buffer, which is critical for the diagnostic and forensic markets. The dynamic properties of the DiomatTM material and technologies enables numerous configurations including air filters, films, swabs, and other modalities that can release up to 90 percent of the captured DNA. Diomics various patent families cover multiple potential uses of DiomatTM, including early screening of airborne pathogens to medical and forensic applications.

Kirk Avery, Founder and Chairman of Diomics, stated, “I’m optimistic that the Diomat™ material can positively impact the current needs of the global market epidemic and potentially be used against bioterrorism. We look forward to discussions with interested partners in order to come together to potentially contribute to the containment of the current coronavirus pandemic.”

About Diomics Corporation

Diomics Corporation creates highly efficient hydrophilic materials, based on patented Diomat™ technology, that improve the speed, sensitivity, and accuracy in the capture and detection of nucleic acids, proteins, and similar compounds. Our technology has broad applicability in a multitude of nanoscale settings in biomedical engineering, genomics, proteomics, and stem cell research. Diomics has filed a total of 20 patents and has 12 issued patents. For more information, visit: www.Diomics.com.

