CannaTrac Announces Gifting Booth in Partnership with GBK During the 92nd Academy Awards

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis and hemp industries, today announced a gifting booth in partnership with GBK to take place at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel Rooftop from Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th, to celebrate the 92nd Academy Awards nominees and past winners.

CannaTrac is partnering with GBK Productions for the off-site gifting booth and will be giving away CannaCard merchandise and gift cards to celebrity attendees. This marks CannaTrac’s fourth event in its red-carpet series.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with GBK and to participate in the off-site gifting booth during the 92nd Academy Awards,” said CannaTrac Vice Chairman and CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “It is our goal to provide ease and convenience for consumers to purchase the products that best fit their lifestyle. We hope to continue to spread the word about the CannaCard and continue to educate the public on how we can improve consumer safety by removing cash from the transaction process.”

For more information about CannaTrac®, visit https://www.cannatrac.com/.

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis and hemp industries by serving as the industry’s leading cashless mobile payment system solution. CannaTrac® created the CannaCard® to provide consumers and retailers with a convenient way to benefit from increased safety and convenience through cashless purchases within the legal cannabis industry. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards™ with the CannaCard®. To learn more about CannaCard® or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/

PR Contact Caitlin Franscell CMW Media caitlin@cmwmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.