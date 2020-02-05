US Lithium Corp. Announces It Has Approved Name Change To BioELife Corp. To Reflect New Direction

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Lithium Corp (OTC QB: LITH) (the ”Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors and shareholders have approved an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation changing the name of the corporation from U.S. Lithium Corp. to BioELife Corp. The name change will better reflect the Company’s new strategic focus on the rapidly growing CBD market. The Company expects this action will become effective within the next 30 days. The Company will also be launching a new website and seek a new trading symbol for its common stock immediately after the name change becomes effective.



“BioELife reflects the Company’s new direction into helping improve individual lives through non-addictive remedies for stress and pain relief as well as other medical purposes,” stated Gregory Rotelli, Chairman of the Board and President of LITH. Mr. Rotelli further stated, “We’re positioning our Company as ’Nature’s Bio Equivalent’ with a ‘seed to shelf’ philosophy. Our raw materials are sourced directly from our partner farms in America’s heartland which grow only the best quality CBD strains for use in all our formulations. Throughout our farming and GMP manufacturing process, our products are made using the purest and most potent ingredients available and are backed by clinical data and independent laboratory testing.”

BioELife currently partners with well-known farmers, certified contract manufacturers and key distributors to produce and distribute exceptional products at the lowest possible cost. Positive testimonials from BioELife clients and patients continue to substantiate the Company’s objective to provide products that perform better than any currently on the market and often better than prescription medications. The Company has already expanded manufacturing and distribution channels in these first few weeks since entering the CBD industry.

About the Company

US Lithium Corp’s new strategic direction as BioELife was created by successful pharmaceutical entrepreneurs dedicated to using nature’s resources to fight pain and infection while reducing the dependency on opioids and their terrible side effects. The Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the emerging Cannabinoid market that is growing at phenomenal rates and is expected to reach $20 Billion over the next five years. The Company has created a ‘seed to shelf’ value-added product development and marketing organization with direct contracts for raw materials, scientific formulation, manufacturing, and distribution of medically focused Cannabinoid products. In order to better reflect this new strategic direction, the Company is in the process of changing its name and symbol to BioELife which should be effective within the next thirty days.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer: This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Lithium Corp. and members of their management and Board of Directors as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contact:

Gregory Rotelli

www.uslithiumcorp.com



