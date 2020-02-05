Isoray Collaborates with MIM Software to Deliver an Advanced Treatment Solution for Recurrent Head and Neck Cancers

Bundled Treatment Program Provides New Opportunities For Treating Physicians and Patients Facing Limited Options

/EIN News/ -- RICHLAND, WASH., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR) today announced an executed agreement with MIM Software to deliver a novel one-stop-provides-all program to treat head and neck cancer. The new offering bundles MIM’s software technology and Isoray’s industry leading Cesium Blu™, also known as Cesium-131, brachytherapy expanding treatment options and access for physicians and patients. Cesium Blu brachytherapy delivers a highly targeted treatment to the site of the disease, preserving healthy tissue and organs.



Bringing together Isoray’s Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds in mesh with MIM Software’s powerful brachytherapy treatment planning software provides physicians with all the anatomical information they need to effectively place the Cesium Blu seeds exactly where they are needed to treat the patient’s cancer. Available now, the inclusive offering streamlines adoption of both the Cesium Blu brachytherapy treatment and MIM’s planning software to deliver an economically feasible option for facilities and physicians treating head and neck cancers.

Isoray CEO Lori Woods said this is an important development in the treatment of head and neck cancers. “Our initiative with MIM Software represents another step forward in the treatment of hard to treat cancers. As the industry leader in brachytherapy, we are committed to providing the best ways to bring new and efficient treatment solutions to clinicians and the patients they treat. We believe this new brachytherapy treatment package will make an important contribution to achieving that goal because it expands physician and patient access to a cutting-edge approach to the treatment of head and neck cancers.”

MIM Software is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-focused and innovative solutions. MIM Software Chief Scientific Officer Jon Piper said, “This agreement represents an exciting opportunity to reach more clinicians performing emerging brachytherapy head and neck treatments. We remain committed to developing software that enhances patient care and helps make optimal treatment options available to patients and the physicians who treat them.”

Cesium Blu brachytherapy attacks targeted cancers aggressively. It features a short half-life and a shorter treatment duration than other isotope treatments, potentially reducing complications for the patient that can come from prolonged radiation exposure. The short duration of radiation also contributes to a rapid resolution of side effects and allows patients to return to their normal lives quickly.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium-131, also known as Cesium Blu™, brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body. The medical technology company is an innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body for difficult to treat head and neck, brain, gynecological, lung, esophageal, and abdominal wall cancers in addition to prostate cancer. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium Blu™ by visiting www.isoray.com . Join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

About MIM Software, Inc.

MIM Software, Inc. provides practical imaging solutions in the fields of radiation oncology, radiology, nuclear medicine, neuroimaging, and cardiac imaging. MIM is a privately held company that sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. Learn more by visiting www.mimsoftware.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release about Isoray's future expectations, the advantages of our products and their delivery systems, the advantages of our collaboration with MIM Software and the ultimate utilization by physicians and patients, whether interest in and use of our products will increase or continue, whether use of Cesium-131, also known as Cesium Blu™, in non-prostate applications will continue to increase revenue, and all other statements in this release, other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). This statement is included for the express purpose of availing Isoray, Inc. of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as physician acceptance, training and use of our products, our ability to successfully manufacture, market and sell our products, our ability to manufacture our products in sufficient quantities to meet demand within required delivery time periods while meeting our quality control standards, our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights, whether additional studies are released that support the conclusions of past studies, whether ongoing patient results with our products are favorable and in line with the conclusions of clinical studies and initial patient results, patient results achieved when our products are used for the treatment of cancers and malignant diseases, successful completion of future research and development activities, whether we, our distributors and our customers will successfully obtain and maintain all required regulatory approvals and licenses to market, sell and use our products in its various forms, continued compliance with ISO standards, the success of our sales and marketing efforts, changes in reimbursement rates, the procedures and regulatory requirements mandated by the FDA for 510(k) approval and reimbursement codes, changes in laws and regulations applicable to our products, the scheduling of physicians who either delay or do not schedule patients in periods anticipated, the use of competitors' products in lieu of our products, less favorable reimbursement rates than anticipated for each of our products, and other risks detailed from time to time in Isoray's reports filed with the SEC. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747 Investor Relations: Mark Levin (501) 255-1910



