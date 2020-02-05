Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% to Reach $642.3 Million by 2025 - Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Electronic Lab Notebook/ELN Market by Type (Specific, Enterprise), License (Proprietary, Open Source), Mode of Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), and End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, CRO, CMO, Academia Research, F&B) - Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the electronic lab notebook market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to reach $642.3 million by 2025.

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELNs) are used to make lab work more convenient, effective, and reproducible in academic groups as well as in industries. They assist the user to manage their work by providing functionalities such as combining data, team, inventory, and project management with experiment records. Since couple of years, the ELN has moved from nascent technology to a mainstream laboratory chemical informatics platform which is deployed for a transformational effect.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4341

The growth in the overall electronic lab notebook market is mainly attributed to increasing R&D activities, rising automation in laboratories and digitalization of laboratory data, growing focus on efficient data management in various application industries, advancements in technology, and rising pressure for regulatory compliance. In addition, rising need for simplified data management and the need of archiving and tracking scientific data further supports the growth of this market. However, the factors such as resistance among laboratory professionals for technology adoption, constrained budgets, and concerns related with data privacy & security are likely to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, a speedy shifts towards cloud based ELN across the globe and rising adoption of ELN by the emerging economies will provide significant opportunities in this market.

The global electronic lab notebook market is mainly segmented based on product type, license type, mode of delivery, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, cross-disciplinary or enterprise-wide ELNs are majorly adopted owing to their benefits such as easy to use across multiple disciplines; reduced cost of IT overheads; ability to view data across organization; and secure storage of organization’s knowledge and IP in one central location. In addition, advantages with the adoption of these ELNs such as improved workflow management across disciplines, better collaboration across research areas, and exploitation of information for business decisions and strategic planning are further supporting the growth of this segment.

Based on license type, proprietary license accounted for the largest share of the overall electronic lab notebook market in 2019 and is also expected to witness the fast growth during the forecast period. The largest, as well as the fastest growth of this segment, is primarily attributed to its wider adoption because of the advantages such as plethora of features, ownership of the software, quick and efficient support, and ability to customize as per requirement.

Based on delivery mode, web and cloud-based ELN captured a largest share of the overall market in 2019 and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate. The largest, as well as fastest growth of this segment, is primarily due to features such as real-time data analysis, easy accessibility, flexibility, reliability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. However, concerns related to data confidentiality and security is the major challenge with web and cloud model due to which some big organizations are still implementing ELN on-premises.

Meticulous Research® is Glad to Announce Annual Discount Offer.

Grab Maximum 20% Discount On All Our Research Reports, Discount Valid Till 31st March 2020

Based on end-user, pharmaceutical companies are currently the major adopters of electronic lab notebooks and held the largest share of the overall electronic lab notebook market in 2019, primarily due to rising regulatory pressure to maintain data integrity, security, and validity. In addition, the rising focus on improving laboratory productivity and cost efficiency further encourages the pharmaceutical industries to invest in ELN solutions.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2019. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to rising government’s focus on digitization, accelerated economic growth of many countries in this region, and growing life sciences industry. Also, the factors such as increasing practice of outsourcing in this region, increasing laboratory automation, and rising availability and awareness of laboratory informatics solutions in this region further supports the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Some of the key players operating in the global electronic lab notebook market are Abbott Informatics Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Arxspan, LLC (U.S.), Benchling, Inc. (U.S.), Dassault Systemes SE (France), Bio-ITech BV (eLabJournal) (Netherlands), ID Business Solutions (IDBS) Ltd (Danaher Corporation) (U.K), Kinematic Inc. (U.S.), Lab-Ally LLC (U.S.), LabArchives, LLC. (U.S.), Labfolder GmbH (Germany), Labii Inc. (U.S.), LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.), LABTrack, LLC (U.S.), LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), LabWare, Inc. (U.S.), Mestrelab Research (Spain), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), RURO, Inc. (U.S.), SciNote LLC (U.S.), Seqome Limited (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Waters Corporation (U.S.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electronic-lab-notebook-eln-market/

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing R&D Activities in Life Sciences Industry

4.2.2. Growing Automation in Laboratories

4.2.3. Technological Advancements

4.2.4. Rising Need for Regulatory Compliance

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Price and Limited Budgets

4.3.2. Reluctance to Change

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Cloud-Based ELN

4.4.2. Emerging Economies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Interfacing & Integration

4.5.2. Data Security & Privacy Protection Concerns

4.6. Regulatory Compliance

4.7. ELN Solution Suppliers, by Key Application Areas

5. Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cross-Disciplinary ELN

5.3. Specific ELN

6. Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by License Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Proprietary ELN

6.3. Open-Source ELN

7. Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Mode of Delivery

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Web & Cloud-Based ELN

7.3. On-Premise ELN

8. Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

8.3. Biotechnology Companies

8.4. CROs & CMOs

8.5. Academic Research Institutes

8.6. Food & Beverage Companies

8.7. Other End Users

9. Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Benchmarking by Strategic Developments

10.2. Company Benchmarking by Product

10.3. Market Share Analysis

11. Company Profiles(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Abbott Laboratories

11.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.3. Arxspan, LLC

11.4. Benchling, Inc.

11.5. Bio-ITech BV (eLABJournal)

11.6. Dassault Systemes SE

11.7. Id Business Solutions (IDBS) Ltd (Danaher Corporation)

11.8. KineMatik Inc.

11.9. Lab-Ally, LLC

11.10. Labfolder GmbH

11.11. Labii Inc.

11.12. LabArchives, LLC.

11.13. LabLynx, Inc.

11.14. LABTrack, LLC

11.15. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

11.16. Labware, Inc.

11.17. Mestrelab Research, S.L.

11.18. PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.19. RURO, Inc.

11.20. SciNote, LLC

11.21. Seqome Limited

11.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.23. Waters Corporation



12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customization

Download Detailed TOC Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4341



Key questions answered in the report-

Advantages of cloud based ELN solutions over other on-premise based solutions will propel the ELN market

How does the cloud based ELN solutions increase the efficiency and adoption of ELN?

How are the leading players utilizing the advantages of cloud based mode of delivery in their products?

Cross-disciplinary ELN accounted for the largest share of the ELN market

What factors are contributing to the frequent usage of cross-disciplinary ELN by various end-users?

How does the adoption of cross-disciplinary ELN differ from other products?

The ELN market favors both larger and local manufacturers that compete in multiple segments

What are the top competitors in this market and what strategies do they employ to gain shares?

What factors are driving growth and which market segments have the most potential for revenue expansion over the forecast period?

What strategies should new companies look to enter this market to compete effectively?

What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, in the global ELN market?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/countries?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4341

Related Reports:

Laboratory Information Management System Market by Type (Multipurpose, Purpose Built), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F and B, Oil, Gas, Petroleum, Chemical, Environment) - Global Forecast to 2023

Laboratory Informatics Market by Product (LIMS, ELN, LES, EDC, ECM, CDMS, SDMS), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F and B, Oil, Gas, Petroleum, Chemical) - Global Forecast to 2023

Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market by Service Type (Targeted Sequencing, Exome, RNA-Seq, ChIP Sequencing), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Nanopore, SMRT), Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Biomarker Discovery), and End User - Global Forecast to 2025

Mid-Revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Market by Product and Service (Solutions, Consulting Services), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2025

Precision Medicine Software Market by Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, rare diseases), End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2025



Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market by Product (Instrument, Reagent, Consumables), Technology (qPCR, dPCR), Application (Oncology, Pathogen Detection, Research, Forensic), End User (Pharma, Academic, Hospitals, CRO) - Forecast to 2024

Real World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component (RWD, EMR, Claim, Patient Registry, Pharmacy, Service), Application (Oncology, CVD, Neuro, Infection, Regulatory), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Medical Devices, Payers, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2024

VNA Market and PACS Market By Department (Cardiology, Radiology, Pathology, Oncology, Ortho), Enterprise, Delivery (On Premise, Hybrid, Cloud), Vendor (PACS, ISV, Infrastructure), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Center) - Global Forecast to 2023

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.