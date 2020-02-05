Premier Health Launches CloudMD, a Direct to Consumer Telemedicine App

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group Inc. (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a company focused on revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it has launched CloudMD, its direct-to-consumer telemedicine app. The CloudMD app is now available free to download on Apple iTunes and Google Play stores.



According to Statistics Canada, 4.5-million Canadian residents do not have family doctors, and those who do cannot always get appointments when needed. CloudMD connects patients with physicians for a real-time medical visit via videoconferencing on demand. A telemedicine connection takes place in minutes, eliminating the need for patients to travel to an appointment for many medical conditions and requests. The app can be accessed using a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer.

CloudMD is first being launched to the over 5 million patients in British Columbia (BC), where video consultations are covered by the provincial Medical Services Plan (MSP). The service is available beyond regular clinic hours including evenings and weekends. Using the service, each patient will automatically have an electronic chart created that will allow our providers to quickly access and understand the patient’s past and current health status, enabling continuity of care. Our team of doctors, nurses and other allied health professionals pride themselves in providing full-service care to every patient.

“We are excited to be launching our telemedicine service directly to consumers, enabling quality access to care for patients throughout BC,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO. “Telemedicine prevents lapses in medical care and costly visits to the emergency department enables team-based care across different health care providers and saves travel costs and inconveniences to patients. With the latest Coronavirus outbreak, heading to a doctor’s office or emergency room not only increases demand on already stretched resources, but also increases your chances of exposure. A telemedicine visit can be used effectively to get timely needed care and to reduce the spread of infection. Being at the forefront of today’s dynamic healthcare environment, we are paving the way to connect patients with the care they need when they need it.”

For more information on CloudMD visit www.cloudMD.ca .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Company recently acquired Livecare, a pioneer in telehealth and a key enabler for sustainable health in geographically disperse populations. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

