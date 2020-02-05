IPCOM Educates Prospects, Generate Leads and Builds Sales Pipeline for Hybrid Cloud Products Using Partner Marketing Management Technology Provided by ZINFI

/EIN News/ -- Access to high-quality, customizable content for Hybrid Cloud makes it easy for the telecommunications integrator to communicate with prospects, and the ZINFI reporting module provides insight into campaign effectiveness and customer segmentation



PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc ., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that IPCOM, a Mexico City-based integrator and reseller of enterprise telecommunications solutions, has adopted easy-to-use tools from ZINFI’s partner marketing management (PMM) platform to create successful marketing campaigns designed to generate leads and build sales pipeline for Red Hat products. IPCOM is a Red Hat partner, and has access to a variety of customizable and co-brandable campaigns, as well as other marketing and sales assets, through the Red Hat partner portal—an integral part of ZINFI’s platform.

Vanessa Atonal, IPCOM’s marketing coordinator, notes that prospective customers often have the perception they lack the budget to purchase the Red Hat products it sells, which include Red Hat OpenShift, as well as API and banking solutions. She saw a need to educate customers about the long-term value and benefits of Red Hat products and the rapid return on investment those products can generate. ZINFI partner marketing management technology is now playing a key role in IPCOM’s communications with customers and prospects. IPCOM was able to quickly create targeted email marketing campaigns with content made available through the Red Hat partner portal, run scheduled campaigns automatically and monitor results in real time.

The campaigns from the portal are “attractive and easy to deploy, and they help me maintain consistent communication with prospects,” says Atonal. “All of the available high-quality content in the portal increases my open rates, which means more hot leads.” Atonal is equally enthusiastic about ZINFI’s reporting tools, which are also available to partners through the Red Hat partner portal. “The reports module has given me a better idea of how to segment my customers so I can offer the most appropriate solutions to them,” she says.

The two campaigns IPCOM has run so far exceeded Atonal’s expectations. The platform immediately helped her identify new opportunities, and “one campaign generated $25,000 in sales pipeline from one prospect alone,” she says. Atonal plans to continue adapting content from the Red Hat partner portal to generate leads and expand IPCOM’s customer base.

For more information about IPCOM’s use of ZINFI technology to market and sell Red Hat products, click here .

G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, recently released its Fall 2019 Report on Best Partner Management Software , where ZINFI’s partner management software was named to the “Leaders” quadrant of the report based on the responses of real, verified users from the G2 user community and on data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2’s unique algorithm is applied to this data to calculate customer satisfaction and usability scores.

ZINFI has also received recognition for its channel marketing automation leadership in two separate analyst reports from Forrester Research. Most recently, ZINFI was named a leader The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report , earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.”

To access more information about ZINFI’s Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI’s best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management , please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

About IPCOM

Founded in 2006, IPCOM is a leading telecommunications and information technology integrator and reseller in Mexico. In its work with companies in the financial, health and education sectors, as well as with government entities, IPCOM helps organizations control costs, increase productivity, streamline processes and ensure business continuity through a variety of information technology tools. IPCOM’s mission is to integrate information technologies that generate value to customers, maximizes their performance, and contributes to their efficiency and productivity. For more information, visit www.ipcom.com.mx/ipcom/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7408283-a69c-473b-8670-32cabfb8eee6

Media contact: Melissa McNeil, pr@zinfitech.com

