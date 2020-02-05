Emerging Markets Report:  At the Intersection of Cannabis and Commerce

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It has been a mercurial run for cannabis companies over the past year or so. Many have seen their market shares curbed and cropped among an industry-wide correction. The markets have not been kind.



But in stark juxtaposition is the cannabis industry itself which, while shaking out weaker hands and lesser ideas, is rapidly expanding as legal walls fall to the wayside and more crops bloom. In fact, a recent Forbes article cites a report that predicts legal cannabis sales will grow to nearly $30 billion by 2025.

And for companies like Digipath Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) the key word in that bold forecast may be ‘legal.’

As one of the leading cannabis testing labs Digipath is well-positioned at the intersection of cannabis and commerce, a regulatory necessity to legal sale. Want to sell cannabis products most anywhere in the country? You need a lab like Digipath which just announced that its Nevada samples tested for the month of January were up 50% over the same month the year before as well as a planned expansion.

The point may well be that while the cannabis sector sorts itself out with a little corporate Darwinism, the industry looks poised to expand and to expand rapidly. Not long ago cannabis was verboten, now there’s a case full of CBD products in the local grocery store. And it generally has to be tested.

If the market does expand as described, durable Digipath could be well positioned to continue its growth in regulatory required cannabis sample testing.

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client’s products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $115,000 for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. A contributor to this report has been paid 1.2 million shares and receives $3,500 a month for investor relations services on behalf of Digipath.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

15701 State Road 50, Suite #205

Clermont, FL 34711

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.