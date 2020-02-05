Digital Development Partners Announces Filing of EPA Biopesticide Application for MiteXstream

/EIN News/ -- CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGDM), manufacturer of Grizzly Creek Naturals zero-THC CBD products, announced today that an application for MiteXstream biopesticide had been filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It is expected that the EPA approval process will extend into the fourth quarter of 2020.



MiteXstream is a biopesticide that targets spider mites, a significant pest in many agricultural crops, especially cannabis crops (both industrial hemp and marijuana) and will be distributed in the U.S. and Canada exclusively by DGDM’s recently acquired Black Bird Potentials subsidiary.

The Spider Mite Problem. Spider mites can destroy crops, literally overnight, with webs of destruction. These pests attack many valuable crops, including cannabis (both industrial hemp and marijuana), coffee and hops, as well as house plants.

MiteXstream’s Unique Qualities. MiteXstream kills spider mites nearly on contact, destroys the webs and destroys the eggs. MiteXstream’s unique qualities include:

- Marijuana, industrial hemp and other crops can be treated through the day of harvest

- All marijuana state testing standards (including Oregon) are satisfied at zero parts per billion

- Kills spider mites and other similar pests, and their eggs

- Kills mold and mildew (to be included in EPA label approval process)

- Plant-based formulation

- Poses no danger to humans or animals

- Extremely cost effective per acre

MiteXstream’s efficacy can be viewed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfI5ms9lnMw&t=34s

About DGDM and Black Bird Potentials Inc.

In January 2020, DGDM acquired Black Bird Potentials Inc. Founded in October 2018, Black Bird Potentials manufactures and sells Zero-THC CBD products, including CBD Oils and CBD-infused personal care products under the Grizzly Creek Naturals brand. In addition, Black Bird Potentials is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird Potentials is the exclusive U.S. distributor for MiteXstream, a pesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants. EPA approval of MiteXstream is expected in late 2020. Black Bird’s website is: https://www.bbpotentials.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate,” or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone’s past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company’s filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact :

Eric Newlan

Vice President

eric@newlan.com



