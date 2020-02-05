CURE Pharmaceutical [OTCQB:CURR] Expands to Europe, Signs Licensing Agreement with ReLeaf Europe to Provide Advanced Cannabinoid Delivery

CURE debuts “CUREinside” quality mark on the packaging of ReLeaf Europe’s sublingual tinctures and new topical cream product lines

OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, announced today that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with ReLeaf Europe, one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical groups specialized in medicinal cannabis products. The agreement grants ReLeaf Europe exclusive access to CURE's encapsulation technology for certain oral and topical cannabis products in the Netherlands, the world's first medical cannabis market. ReLeaf Europe products will be the first to use the CUREinside™ quality mark to bolster consumer confidence.



According to market research , Europe is one of the world’s largest medical cannabis markets due to various governments’ approval for medicinal purposes.

“ReLeaf Europe is one of the few pharmacy providers of pharmaceutical-grade medicinal cannabis oils in Europe and an ideal partner for our first step into the European market because of its commitment to establishing clinical evidence and following EU GMP and GDP standards,” said Jessica Rousset, COO of CURE. “Through this agreement, we will roll out our powered by CURE strategy that includes exclusive licensing relationships to build global market share.”

ReLeaf Europe is tackling the largest market in the world for cannabis by establishing a foothold in Holland – a market estimated to reach $2.6B by 2028 – and by pursuing innovative delivery systems and distribution networks.

“We are standard-bearers in clinical cannabis care in Europe and CURE shares our values in its science and manufacturing practices in seeking the highest of quality standards,” said Jesse Kuijper, CEO of ReLeaf Europe. “This collaboration will help accelerate our market presence through highly differentiated products.”

CURE will power several ReLeaf Europe products, including one sublingual tincture and two topical creams to be launched in 2020.



About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical® is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has an FDA- and DEA- registered, cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform. CUREform™ includes CUREfilm®, one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today; microCURE™, an innovative emulsion technology utilizing proprietary encapsulation techniques; and CUREpods™ a novel chewable delivery system. CUREform's combined technologies provide opportunities for both immediate and controlled-release drug delivery of a wide range of active ingredients. CURE partners with biotech, pharmaceutical, and wellness companies worldwide and has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector, with partnerships in the U.S.A, Canada, Israel, and other markets. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

About ReLeaf Europe

ReLeaf Europe bv is active since 2017 in the European pharmaceutical market. All products are distributed through licensed pharmacies, OTC as well as prescripted. Clinical Cannabis Care bv is a compounding pharmacy based in the Netherlands producing cannabis products for delivery direct to patients or through pharmacies. Cannadis Europe bv is developing EU-GMP THC and CBD API’s (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) for pharmacists in Europe as well API’s for scientific research studies to be launched in 2020. Both Clinical Cannabis Care bv and Cannadis Europe bv are part of ReLeaf Europe bv.

