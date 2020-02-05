Bruckhaus Quist Extends Discretionary Fund Management (DFM) Services to its Private Clients

The DFM services are usually available only to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors

HONG KONG, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals, announced today that it has created a way for clients with a lower quantity of assets than typical discretionary minimums, to access a form of bespoke management, through DFM Model Portfolio.The firms DFM service is a form of investment management in which buy and sell decisions are made by Bruckhaus Quist’s certified portfolio managers, on behalf of the client. The DFM service has traditionally been the reserve of very high-net-worth clients and institutional investors, due to high fees and minimum capital requirements, starting off at $250.000.Mr. Martin F. Lam Tin-sing, Chief Operating Officer of Corporate Division at Bruckhaus Quist, said: “For high-end clients a full, bespoke DFM service may be appropriate. But for clients with less money to invest, a DFM Model Portfolio is one way to employ the skills of a certified discretionary manager without paying a small fortune.”Instead of full-blown discretionary management, a DFM Model Portfolio is open to any investor with the required minimum sum. All monies are managed under the same investment strategy as the discretionary manager makes the allocation decisions and he acts within a particular remit – income, growth or a defined level of risk, for example.Bruckhaus Quist’ discretionary investment strategy may involve purchasing a variety of securities in the market, such as stocks, bonds, ETFs and financial derivatives, as long as it falls in line with the client's risk profile and financial goals.“Discretionary investment management allows clients to eliminate the burden of making day-to-day investment decisions, which can arguably be better made by a qualified portfolio manager who is attuned to the vagaries of the market. Delegating the investing process to a competent manager leaves the client free to focus on other things that matter to him or her”, Mr. Lam Tin-sing concluded.Among Bruckhaus Quist’s staff, portfolio managers, traders, financial analysts, the company currently employs 10 Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) with level III qualifications, assigned to provide DFM Model Portfolio services under the internationally recognized code of ethics adopted by 135 countries.Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist’s Board has over 185 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



