On average, 32.37% of the UK’s small businesses are now run by women, but London isn’t where they’re starting up

Tech company reveals top places in the country to start a business as a woman, but female entrepreneurs still struggle to break into less ‘traditional’ sectors

UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UENI’s report on over 22,000 UK businesses found that women are opening more businesses than four years ago, but Greater London is becoming a less attractive location for them to startup.Despite London’s reputation as one of the most attractive European capitals to launch a business from, the city came ninth in the country for its total proportion of women-led companies. Only 32.88% of London’s small business owners are women, trailing behind towns like Derby and Doncaster, where the figures are 40% and above.“Not everyone is drawn to the idea of a city where the costs of housing and childcare are constantly rising”, UENI’s co-founder Christine Telyan notes. “I think women are realizing that there are more choices out there than ever before, it’s all about adapting to your environment and knowing where your customers are.”Notably, the gender gap for small business entrepreneurs also narrowed in northern cities like Hull, Sheffield and Manchester, where the number of women-owned businesses surpasses national averages. This signals a continuing upward growth from 2018.Counties in the West Midlands have the edge for women in business, with Staffordshire’s female entrepreneurs making up 41.72% of its small business owners. Other regions topping the list include South East England, Fife and South Yorkshire.A sample of 22274 businesses also revealed that Scotland is the nation with the highest level of female entrepreneurs in the UK, closely followed by England and Wales. The country with the lowest overall number of female business owners is Northern Ireland, where just 27.49% of businesses are run by women, failing to meet national averages.Looking at the types of businesses women are running in 2020, the company found that female entrepreneurs account for 76.08% of the Hair & Beauty sector, and run the majority of Gift & Occasions and Wellness related businesses.However, they continue to be underrepresented when it comes to construction services, running only 4.9% of the UK’s construction businesses. These numbers could point to a combination of difficulty raising funds, the biases female entrepreneurs face and lower survival rates for their businesses pushing women into more traditional sectors.



