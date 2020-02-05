5 February 2020

FDF Scotland Budget 2020/21 submission: on behalf of the food and drink manufacturing industry

Ahead of the publication of the Scottish Government's Budget 2020/21, David Thomson, CEO of Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland, said:

“The food and drink manufacturing industry is a key part of the Scottish economy. It is vital that the Scottish Government provides support and funding to allow our world-leading industry to continue to grow.

“Scotland Food & Drink is a unique partnership - bringing together industry, government and its agencies – with the aim of growing food and drink industry turnover to £30 billion by 2030. We ask that the Scottish Government continues to fund this important partnership, including essential work on careers and reformulation.

“We are deeply concerned about the current US tariffs on iconic Scottish products such as shortbread and cheese. This tariff is having a negative impact on our members' sales in the US - if this continues exporting to the US will become non-viable. The Scottish Government must support these companies to explore new export markets.

“Scotland's food and drink manufacturers take the climate emergency seriously. Our members are playing their part in achieving a more sustainable Scotland. We call on the Scottish and UK Governments to collaborate on any proposed packaging and waste levies, taxes, and charges. A coordinated approach will save our food and drink businesses both time and money – allowing them to concentrate on driving this work forward.

“FDF Scotland looks forward to continuing to work in partnership with the Scottish Government to ensure the future success of our food and drink industry.”

FDF Scotland's letter to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Economy & Fair Work, ahead of the publication of the Scottish Government's Budget 2020/21 can be found here.

