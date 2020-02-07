Eyelash Enhancer Growth Serum Made With Natural, Sustainable Ingredients

Chavelle Lash serum Chavelle Eyelash Serum Chavelle Lash serum

FORST, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- German cosmetics company, Chavelle Cosmetics, reports that its eyelash enhancer growth serum contains natural ingredients that are environmentally sustainable. The lash growth serum is designed to stimulate eyelash and eyebrow growth resulting in thicker, longer and denser eyelashes and eyebrows.Senior company spokesperson, Sandra Newmann, said, "We've worked hard to include many plant-derived ingredients in our eyelash enhancer. Plant-based ingredients are sustainably sourced and have a low impact on the environment. We rely on carefully selected ingredients and future-oriented cosmetics, in the development and production of all our products."Chavelle Cosmetic's Top Lash Pro serum for eyelash growth contains "an effective combination of hyaluron, collagen, panthenol and ginseng that will provide nourishment and strengthening benefits to every lash from root to tip, improving the health of your eyelashes and reducing premature eyelash loss," continued Newmann. "This natural ingredient combination also helps lashes take in and retain moisture and can improve elasticity, soothe and soften the delicate skin around the eyes."The brand reports that Amazon reviewers have been leaving five-star ratings based on their experiences using the lash serum. One commenter stated, "I love this serum! It's so refreshing when I apply it. The applicator is soft and the serum is so natural that does not irritate even sensitive eyes like mine. It actually makes my eyes feel fresher. I've been using it every single day in the last two weeks, and I'm seeing a difference. I believe that using it for a long time will make my lashes and eyebrows fuller and thicker. I can tell that it's made with natural ingredients. Highly recommend."Customers with sensitivities have also had positive things to say, "Have very sensitive eyes and needed something that doesn't irritate them. This gel is very light, not too thick and doesn't burn my eyes. So far, I've found what I was looking for.""Our products are cruelty-free as well as ophthalmologically and dermatologically certified. The serum for eyelash and brow growth has been developed, tested and produced in Germany," Newmann concluded.Those interested in more information on Chavelle's eyelash eyebrow growth serum should visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.###

