WPD Pharmaceuticals’ Annamycin Drug Received FDA Approval of Fast Track Designation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO) (FSE: 8SV1) (the "Company" or "WPD"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to provide an update on its Annamycin Drug. Through its development partner, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin"), Annamycin received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Fast Track Designation. Annamycin is currently being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ("AML").



A drug that receives Fast Track Designation is eligible for some or all of the following:

More frequent meetings with FDA to discuss the drug's development plan and ensure collection of appropriate data needed to support drug approval





More frequent written communication from FDA about such things as the design of the proposed clinical trials and use of biomarkers





Eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met

Rolling Review, which means that a drug company can submit completed sections of its New Drug Application (NDA) for review by FDA, rather than waiting until every section of the NDA is completed before the entire application can be reviewed. NDA review usually does not begin until the drug company has submitted the entire application to the FDA

Mariusz Olejniczak, WPD’s CEO commented, "A Fast Track Designation is important for the development of Annamycin as it is not only eligible for accelerated approval and priority review, but it also serves as an important validation of the significant unmet need that we are collectively trying to address with our partners at Moleculin. We strongly believe that Annamycin could become an important treatment for a range of tumors and that ongoing AML studies are an important milestone for both companies.”

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at institutions including MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic and Emory University, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

WPD has entered into license agreements with Wake Forest University Health Sciences and sublicense agreements with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively, each of which grant WPD an exclusive, royalty-bearing sublicense to certain technologies of the licensor. Such agreements provide WPD with certain research, development, manufacturing and sales rights, among other things.

