Secretary Brouillette Applauds President Trump's State of the Union Address

“Under President Trump’s leadership, it is innovation, not regulation, that drives our nation’s energy success. America has become energy independent this year, leading the world in oil and natural gas production as well as carbon emissions reductions, notably surpassing every Paris Accord signatory. While exporting LNG to 37 countries across 5 continents, we are sharing our energy bounty with our allies around the world, and look forward to building upon our progress in the months to come.” - U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette ###



