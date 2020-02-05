THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2020
Suspensions (19 bills)
- H.R. 4305 – PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act, as amended (Rep. Stivers – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4044 – Protect and Restore America’s Estuaries Act, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1132 – San Francisco Bay Restoration Program, as amended (Rep. Speier – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 2247 – PUGET SOS Act, as amended (Rep. Heck – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1620 – Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act, as amended (Rep. Luria – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4031 – Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2019 (Rep. Joyce – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4275 – To amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act to reauthorize the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Restoration Program, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Graves (LA) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 5214 – Representative Payee Fraud Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Tlaib – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3830 – Taxpayer Right-to-Know Act, as amended (Rep. Walberg – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3941 – FedRAMP Authorization Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 2382 – USPS Fairness Act (Rep. DeFazio – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 375 – Payment Information Integrity Act of 2019 (Sen. Carper – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 394 – Presidential Transition Act Enhancement Act of 2019 (Sen. Johnson – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3976 - To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 12711 East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, as the "Aretha Franklin Post Office Building" (Rep. Lawrence – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 4794 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 8320 13th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, as the "Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini Post Office Building" (Rep. Rose (NY) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 4981 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2505 Derita Avenue in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the "Julius L. Chambers Civil Rights Memorial Post Office" (Rep. Adams – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 5037 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3703 North Main Street in Farmville, North Carolina, as the "Walter B. Jones, Jr. Post Office" (Rep. Murphy (NC) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3317 – To permit the Scipio A. Jones Post Office in Little Rock, Arkansas, to accept and display a portrait of Scipio A. Jones, and for other purposes (Rep. Hill – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 4279 - To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 445 Main Street in Laceyville, Pennsylvania, as the "Melinda Gene Piccotti Post Office" (Rep. Keller – Oversight and Reform)
