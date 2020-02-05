SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether The Sale Of These Companies Is Fair To Shareholders – TIVO, PRMW, WMGI, FSB

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO)

The investigation concerns whether TiVo and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the merger between TiVo and Xperi Corporation. If you are a TiVo shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tivo-corporation-stock-merger-xperi/ .

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW)

The investigation concerns whether Primo Water and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Primo Water to Cott Corporation. If you are a Primo Water shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/primo-water-corporation-prmw-stock-merger-cott/ .

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

The investigation concerns whether Wright Medical and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Wright Medical to Stryker Corporation for $30.75 per share. If you are a Wright Medical shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wright-medical-group-nv-stock-merger-stryker-corporation/ .

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB)

The investigation concerns whether Franklin Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Franklin Financial to FB Financial for 0.9650 shares of FB Financial common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial. If you are a Franklin Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/franklin-financial-network-inc-fsb-stock-merger-fb-financial/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

