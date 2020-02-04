Global Water Softener Market is Expected to Reach USD 10.89 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Water Softener Market by Type (Electrical, Manual), Product (Salt Based, Salt Free), Process (Ion exchange, Distillation, Reverse Osmosis), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global water softener market is expected to grow from USD 7.16 billion in 2017 to USD 10.89 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

The water softener market has been witnessing the steady growth from the past few years, owing to increasing health awareness among the people. Hard water have many adverse impacts on the human health. The salt present in the hard water, can lead to the development of kidney stone. Several other conductive health issues resulting from consumption of hard water includes cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and others. This has resulted into high demand for water softeners market.

When water contains a significant amount of magnesium and calcium, it is called hard water. Water softening is a technique that serves the removal of the ions that cause the water to be hard, in most cases magnesium and calcium ions. Increasing utilization of water softeners in food processing, chemical, textile, refineries as well as household sector is expected to propel the global water softeners market.

Global water softener market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness pertaining health hazards caused by hard water across the globe. In addition to this, rising demand for soft water owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization are proving to be the driving forces for the market growth. However, high maintenance cost is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. On the flip side, increasing research and development activities and development of newer more efficient water softeners, likely to provide potential growth opportunities in the market, over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global water softener market include are Honeywell International, 3M, Whirlpool, Watts Technologies, Morton Salt, Pentair, BWT AG, Culligan International Company, Fleck Systems, GE Appliances, NuvoH20 LLC., Watercare Softeners Ltd., Kinetico UK Ltd., AO Smith, and EcoWater Systems among others. To enhance their market position in the global water softener market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint venture, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership. Various studies are being undertaken to ascertain the ill effects of hard water on the human health and to increase the awareness among the people.

For instance, in October 2015, Whirlpool Brand, Ecodyne Water Systems, announced the introduction of their new 46,000-Grain Water Softener with Wi-Fi Smart Technology, to monitor and manage water treatment system and water usage via a smartphone, tablet or computer from virtually anywhere inside or outside the home.

In January 2019, Pentair plc has entered into definitive agreements to acquire US water treatment equipment companies Aquion and Pelican Water System to access to its affiliated dealer network.

Electrical segment held the largest market share and valued at USD 4.59 billion revenue in 2017

Type is segmented into electrical and manual. Electrical segment dominated the global demand of market for water softeners with USD 4.59 billion revenue in 2017. High efficiency and added functional features are driving forces for this demand.

Salt based water softeners held the largest market share of 58.23% in 2017

Product segment is divided into salt based and salt free. Salt based water softeners dominated the market owing to their property for reducing the pH level of the water. Optimum pH level of water reduces the risk of skin and eye irritation as well as helps in prolonging the life of fabrics and clothes.

Reverse osmosis segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate at highest CAGR of 7.12% over forecast period

Process type is categorized into ion exchange, distillation and reverse osmosis. Reverse osmosis segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.12% over forecast period. Competitive pricing as compared to other two segments as well as lesser water requirement per regeneration cycle is expected to boost the demand for reverse osmosis process type water softeners.

Residential segment held the largest market share of 68.63% in 2017

Application is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. Residential segment held the largest market share of 68.63% in 2017, owing to a huge number of consumer base. Residential water softeners make water safe for consumption as well as help in conservation of pipes, consumer home appliances like washing machines etc.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Water Softener Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region led the global demand for water softeners with a 37.52% share of total water softener market revenue in 2017, and is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.73% over the forecast period. Rapid urbanisation, increase in disposable income and improvement in standard of living are boosting Asia Pacific region. South America is also expected to make strong inroads in demand for water softeners owing to a rapid pace of urbanization in Brazil and Chile. Furthermore, North America is anticipated to attain a significant market share over the forecast period on account of rising demand for water softeners from its well-developed industrial and commercial sector.

About the report:

The global water softener market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Million Units), imports (Million Units) and exports (Million Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

