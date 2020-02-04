Six of the Largest U.S. Banks Coming Together for the First Time Ever

Senior executives from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, US Bancorp, PNC Bank, and Capital One will gather for a discussion on strategic transformation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, New York – For the first time ever, senior executives from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, US Bancorp, PNC Bank, and Capital One will gather under one roof for a candid three-day discussion on strategic transformation. This industry gathering at the Dream Downtown Hotel could not come at a better time, as the sector is rapidly looking to cognitive intelligence and data-driven capabilities to adapt to fast changing market conditions. The highlights below from HSBC, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs represent just a fraction of the participating companies that will be showcasing new use cases at the 3rd Annual Intelligent Automation for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Summit.Ketan Vanjara, the Former CIO & Global Head for IT Strategy & Transformation at HSBC, will be presenting the opening session on February 25th titled, “Legacy Transformation to Enable End-to-End Digital Journeys.” In this session, Ketan, based on his successful experience at HSBC, will share his thoughts on creating and implementing a multi-pronged strategy for Banks and FIs to get out of the Legacy Trap.From Bank of America, Roger Tsai, SVP for Digital Strategy, will be presenting the opening keynote use case on February 26th titled, “Beyond Erica: Bank of America’s Customer Centered Transformation for Its Front Facing Business.” As of March 2019, Erica’s users surpassed 6 million people. However, Bank of America is transforming the customer experience beyond conversational AI in its front facing business. This discussion will reveal how Bank of America is placing the customer front-of-mind through every step in its use of AI, ML and NLP. Denny Singh , the Vice President for Digital Finance, Strategy, and Intelligent Automation at Goldman Sachs will be sharing a use case on “Goldman Sach’s Consumer Business RPA Program Governance and Implementation of Risk Management Controls.” A strong foundation based on continuous improvement, risk identification and controls development is at the core of any good program. With that thought process in mind, Goldman Sach’s consumer business RPA program governance includes process SME, legal, compliance, business risk, technology risk and architecture reviews at various stages, from use case prioritization to deployment.For more information on Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, US Bancorp, PNC Bank, and Capital One’s involvement at the Summit, please contact the Marketing Manager, Katherine Byrne at Katherine.byrne@ssonetwork.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.