Hoyer to President Trump: Stop Sabotaging Health Care Access for Millions of Americans

Ahead of the President’s State of the Union address,

demand that the President stop sabotaging Americans’ health care. Below are his remarks as prepared for delivery:

“Tonight, President Trump will address the state of our union, and Democrats will be highlighting the dismal state of his record on health care. Joining many of us as our guests tonight are Americans whose lives and health have been affected negatively by this President’s policies and heroes working in our communities to help those needing access to better care.

“One of my guests tonight is Starr Barbour, a leader and activist in Charles County, Maryland, who has dedicated her career to increasing access to quality health care for minority communities, ending maternal health disparities, and destigmatizing mental health care. My other guest is Vinny DeMarco, President of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative. It’s a coalition of more than 1,000 organizations working to expand access to health coverage and quality care in our state.

“They are just two of the guests who are here with us tonight to send a message to President Trump: stop sabotaging health care access for millions of Americans.

“What he could not do even with Republican majorities in Congress, this President is now trying to do in court and with his pen: undermine and repeal the Affordable Care Act. In contrast, House Democrats have passed eleven bills since last January to protect and expand access to quality, affordable health care and to lower prescription drug prices. I know that Senate Democrats would love to vote on these bills, if only Senator McConnell would allow them to come to the Floor.

“That is the difference on full view tonight: a President who wants to take Americans’ health care access away and a House Majority working tirelessly to make quality care more accessible to everyone. That is what we will continue to do this year.”