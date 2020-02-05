Ipro Announces Ipro Tech Show Will Take Place at ASU College of Law in 2020

The annual Ipro Tech Show will take place 3/11 & 3/12 at the Beus Center for Law and Society, Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology, is pleased to announce the Ipro Tech Show, which will happen March 11th - March 12th, 2020 at the Beus Center for Law and Society, Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

Your registration to the Ipro Tech Show will also grant you access to select special joint sessions with ASU-Arkfeld eDiscovery, Law and Technology Conference, which will run concurrently. While each event will maintain its independence, these co-produced joint sessions will allow those attending either conference to engage with thought leaders and other legal professionals on new technologies and the practice of law. Ipro attendees will also be able to hear up to 12 hours of CLE at the ASU-Arkfeld conference by registering with a special Ipro discount code.

WHY ATTEND?

 Sessions are designed to get you involved and keep you engaged in a one-of-a-kind experience

 Learn from thought leaders

 Connect in industry peer-to-peer sessions

 Experience hands-on workshops around best practices within eDiscovery and our software

WHAT'S NEW?

 This year, Ipro will be hosting their Tech Show concurrently with ASUs-Arkfeld eDiscovery, Law and Technology Conference. You will have the ability to register to attend ASUs Arkfeld eDiscovery, Law and Technology Conference with the opportunity to earn up to 12 CLE’s during the conference including up to 2 hours of Ethics*(additional cost).

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

 Litigation Support Professionals

 Executives

 Attorneys

 Paralegals

 IT Professionals

 Law Firms

 Corporations

 Government Agencies

 Legal Service Providers

About Ipro

Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology, drawing upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services and support bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it – Desktop, On-prem, Cloud, or Hybrid – significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.



