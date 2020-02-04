Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Wisconsin Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Top Mesothelioma/Asbestos Law Firm

We are affiliated with doctors around the country. We support our veterans. Inhaling one fiber of asbestos is enough to cause mesothelioma decades later. Asbestos used to be and still is contained in many household and commercial products. Experience/Resources/Results

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Wisconsin is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Wisconsin has endorsed the Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.Those who worked in Wisconsin’s metal works, paper mills and vermiculite processing facilities are most at risk of developing mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases. Cities in Wisconsin with the highest incidence of mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases include Milwaukee, Kenosha, Waukesha, Madison and Green Bay. Unforunately, Wisconsin workers were not the only people at risk due to asbestos exposure. Consumers in the state were exposed to asbestos as early as the 1890s and buildings erected prior to the 1980s may still contain asbestos materials.Known jobsites and companies with asbestos exposure include Koos, Inc., W.R. Grace, Western Mineral Products, Foster-Forbes Glass Company, Owens-Illinois, Inc., American Can Company, Ladish Company, Malleable Iron Range Company, Filter Materials, Inc., Jaeger Insulation, J. B. Schauble Mill & Dam, Waubeka Mill & Dam, Proctor and Gamble, Hankscraft, W.L. Spencer Manufacturing Corporation, R.J. Schwab and Sons, Four Wheel Drive/Seagrove and Zeigler and Johanning Grist and Sawmill.Known paper products manufacturers in Wisconsin include Badger Paper Mills, Inc., Fort Howard Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific, International Paper, Riverside Paper Corporation, Charmin, Fox River Paper Company, Kimberly Clark, Peavey Paper Mills, Inc. and Scott Paper Company.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Wisconsin can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com



