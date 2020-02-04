CLOUDMELLOW ACCELERATES GROWTH WITH THE ACQUISITION OF FLORIDA FIRM

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMellow, a Dallas based digital marketing and technology services company with three offices and more than 60 employees announced Friday that it has acquired and merged with digital marketing and advertising agency, formerly Media Mix.

Over the last six years, CloudMellow has strengthened its portfolio of clients and its appetite for services surrounding digital marketing efforts and capabilities across the globe. CloudMellow employs specialists in the areas of SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Social Media, Content, eCommerce, Website development and design, data, audience targeting, lead generation and more. This acquisition boosts CloudMellow’s position as a major player in digital marketing and software development.

Co-Owners, Jain and Varma, founded the Dallas based company. In a recent statement, owners stated, “Our approach in service delivery and fulfillment is unique. Since inception we have built-out two full-service fulfillment centers. We have developed a team of 60+ full-time employees that work with us in delivering results. This acquisition is complementary to our company’s core competence and strengths. With the acquisition we now have a robust team that is committed in bringing the best disciplines of digital marketing to our combined portfolio of more than 180 customers. Our union with Natalie Dunlap, founder of Media Mix and her entire team gives us greater global scale, as well as significant innovation in creative and digital technology. Our abilities now match our ambition for growth and opportunity for all.

About CloudMellow

CloudMellow is a full-service web and digital technology and digital services agency providing mobile and digital services. With more than 60+ full-time employees and more than 180 clients, CloudMellow is about creative, development, data, digital advertising, UI/UX, app and software development, e-commerce, digital marketing, lead generation and technology consulting. CloudMellow offers 100+ years of collective experience. Please visit: https://cloudmellow.com/

Natalie Dunlap CloudMellow 904-294-6962 natalie@cloudmellow.com



