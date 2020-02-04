AMD and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Announce Multi-Year Partnership

/EIN News/ -- — High-performance computing leader AMD, a technology supplier of supercomputing, simulation, PC and data center technologies, joins forces with the six-time consecutive Formula One World Champions —



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team today announced a new multi-year partnership that combines the two companies’ passion for extreme performance, starting from the 2020 Formula One™ season.

Key terms of the partnership include:

The AMD logo will be visible on both sides of the cockpit of the team’s 2020 Formula One car, on the drivers’ race suits and team clothing and on trackside infrastructure.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is piloting the use of AMD commercial solutions, including AMD EPYC™ server processors and AMD Ryzen™ PRO laptop processors, to optimize their various workstreams.

“At AMD, we are at our best when we create disruptive technologies that push the envelope of what is possible in high-performance computing,” said John Taylor, chief marketing officer at AMD. “We are thrilled to join forces with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, a team operating at the cutting edge of technology and with whom we are a shared spirit in delivering incredible innovation and performance from the factory to the racetrack.”

“Innovation is at the heart of Formula One, we always try and push the technological boundaries in our hunt for performance,” said Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. “We are delighted to have AMD join our team as a partner and we look forward to the journey ahead of us as we explore sophisticated solutions to unlock untapped performance potential.”

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team will run its 2020 F1 car, including AMD branding, for the first time on Friday, February 14, 2020. Visit their website for more information.

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is the works Formula One Team of Mercedes-Benz, competing in the FIA Formula One™ World Championship – the pinnacle of world motorsport and the largest annual sporting series in the world.



Based at two world-class technology campuses in the UK, the team designs, develops, manufactures and races the race cars and Hybrid Power Units driven by six-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and race-winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas.



Formula One is a uniquely demanding technical and human challenge, requiring the right alchemy of cutting-edge technologies, high-performance management and elite teamwork to deliver results at 22 Grands Prix around the globe in a race season running from March to December.



The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team set new benchmarks for F1™ success on its way to winning the Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. During those six Championship-winning seasons, the team scored 89 wins, 179 podiums, 94 pole positions, 62 fastest laps and 48 one-two finishes from 121 race starts.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, Ryzen and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. FORMULA ONE, F1, and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 Company. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

