Inphi Corporation Delivers Record Revenue and Earnings in Q4 2019

GAAP Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a record $102.9 million on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, up 18.9% year-over-year, compared with $86.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was due to higher demand for datacenter products.

Gross margin under GAAP in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 59.9%, compared with 57.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to product and revenue mix.

GAAP operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $8.8 million or (8.6%) of revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $8.2 million or (9.5%) of revenue. The slight increase in operating loss was mainly due to higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher gross profit.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.4 million or ($0.29) per diluted common share, compared with $21.6 million or ($0.49) per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Inphi reports gross profit, operating expenses, net income (loss), and earnings per share in accordance with GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, net income, earnings per share, as well as a description of the items excluded from the non-GAAP calculations is included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Non-GAAP Results

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 69.2%, compared with 69.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $23.4 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $20.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase is primarily due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $23.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $20.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We are very pleased to deliver record Q4 results driven by strength in our cloud market segment,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi Corporation. “On 24% year-on-year revenue growth for 2019 we generated 87% non-GAAP EPS growth, demonstrating continued leverage in our operating model. We enter 2020 with the close of the eSilicon acquisition and a strong product offering to serve our customers’ growth and support their success. We expect our organic revenue momentum to continue in Q1 and through the balance of the year.”

Year Ended 2019 Results

Revenue in the year ended December 31, 2019 was $365.6 million, compared with $294.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. GAAP net loss in the year ended December 31, 2019 was $72.9 million, or ($1.61) per diluted common share, on approximately 45.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares with GAAP net loss of $95.8 million, or ($2.19) per diluted common share, on approximately 43.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in the year ended December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP net income in the year ended December 31, 2019 was $76.6 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share, on approximately 47.6 million non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $38.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2018, or $0.86 per diluted common share, on approximately 45.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on the Company’s current expectations for the first quarter of 2020 and include the impact of eSilicon, which closed on January 10, 2020. Due to strong product cycles, among other factors in both Telecom and Cloud, we anticipate sequential organic revenue growth in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. We continue to expect eSilicon will contribute between $80 to $120 million in revenue in 2020 and contribute to the mid-teens in percentage of revenue in the first quarter of 2020. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP outlook is included at the end of this press release.

Revenue in Q1 2020 is expected to be in the range of $130.4 million to $134.4 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 50.9% to 52.3%.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 64.2% to 65.2%.

Stock-based compensation expense is expected to be in the range of $19 million to $20 million.

GAAP net loss is expected to be in range between $21.4 million to $27.3 million, or ($0.46) to ($0.59) per basic share, based on 46.1 million estimated weighted average basic shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income, excluding stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, amortization of intangibles and inventory step up fair value related to acquisitions and noncash interest on convertible debt, is expected to be in the range of $21.5 million to $26.1 million, or $0.42 to $0.52 per weighted average diluted share, based on 50.6 million estimated non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

INPHI CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 102,896 $ 86,531 $ 365,635 $ 294,490 Cost of revenue 41,297 37,005 152,814 129,345 Gross profit 61,599 49,526 212,821 165,145 Operating expenses: Research and development 49,876 40,624 183,875 167,924 Sales and marketing 12,378 10,608 47,722 43,080 General and administrative 8,194 6,535 30,672 28,302 Total operating expenses 70,448 57,767 262,269 239,306 Loss from operations (8,849 ) (8,241 ) (49,448 ) (74,161 ) Interest expense, net of other income (5,415 ) (13,195 ) (23,067 ) (29,801 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (14,264 ) (21,436 ) (72,515 ) (103,962 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (856 ) 195 396 (8,211 ) Net loss $ (13,408 ) $ (21,631 ) $ (72,911 ) $ (95,751 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.29 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (2.19 ) Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (2.19 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 45,728,736 44,152,932 45,226,717 43,690,581 Diluted 45,728,736 44,152,932 45,226,717 43,690,581 The following table presents details of stock-based compensation expense included in each functional line item in the consolidated statements of operations above: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands of dollars) (in thousands of dollars) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost of revenue $ 1,776 $ 717 $ 6,208 $ 2,527 Research and development 11,311 9,544 42,265 37,397 Sales and marketing 3,832 3,285 15,561 13,470 General and administrative 3,339 2,829 12,821 10,490 $ 20,258 $ 16,375 $ 76,855 $ 63,884







INPHI CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars) (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,723 $ 172,018 Investments in marketable securities 140,131 235,339 Accounts receivable, net 60,295 61,271 Inventories 55,013 33,052 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,463 9,600 Total current assets 555,625 511,280 Property and equipment, net 79,563 70,740 Goodwill 104,502 104,502 Intangible assets, net 168,290 180,447 Right of use assets, net 33,576 - Other assets, net 34,450 22,904 Total assets $ 976,006 $ 889,873 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,771 $ 15,891 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,820 43,120 Deferred revenue 3,719 5,432 Convertible debt 217,467 - Total current liabilities 291,777 64,443 Convertible debt 258,711 447,825 Other liabilities 78,917 10,911 Total liabilities 629,405 523,179 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 46 44 Additional paid-in capital 587,862 536,157 Accumulated deficit (242,807 ) (169,896 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,500 389 Total stockholders’ equity 346,601 366,694 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 976,006 $ 889,873

INPHI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts)

To supplement the financial data presented on a GAAP basis, the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude stock-based compensation, legal, transition costs and other expenses, purchase price fair value adjustments related to acquisitions, loss on claim settlements, non-cash interest expense related to convertible debt, unrealized gain or loss on equity investments, lease expense on building not occupied and deferred tax asset valuation allowance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with GAAP. These results should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company believes that its non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations because it excludes charges or benefits that management considers to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures of gross margin, income from operations, net income and earnings per share, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective and a more meaningful understanding of the Company’s ongoing operating performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to review and assess the financial performance of the Company, to determine executive officer incentive compensation and to plan and forecast performance in future periods. The Company’s non-GAAP measurements are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not an alternative to GAAP financial information, and may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP gross profit to Non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 61,599 $ 49,526 $ 212,821 $ 165,145 Adjustments to GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation 1,776 (a) 717 (a) 6,208 (a) 2,527 (a) Acquisition related expenses - - - 3 (b) Amortization of inventory step-up - - - 1,166 (c) Amortization of intangibles 7,815 (d) 9,724 (d) 36,987 (d) 32,846 (d) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets 2 (e) (12 ) (e) (25 ) (e) (48 ) (e) Restructuring expenses - - - 106 (f) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 71,192 $ 59,955 $ 255,991 $ 201,745 GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 49,876 $ 40,624 $ 183,875 $ 167,924 Adjustments to GAAP research and development: Stock-based compensation (11,311 ) (a) (9,544 ) (a) (42,265 ) (a) (37,397 ) (a) Acquisition related expenses - - - (607 ) (b) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (164 ) (e) (109 ) (e) (518 ) (e) (402 ) (e) Restructuring expenses - - - (885 ) (f) Non-GAAP research and development $ 38,401 $ 30,971 $ 141,092 $ 128,633 GAAP sales and marketing $ 12,378 $ 10,608 $ 47,722 $ 43,080 Adjustments to GAAP sales and marketing: Stock-based compensation (3,832 ) (a) (3,285 ) (a) (15,561 ) (a) (13,470 ) (a) Acquisition related expenses - - - (259 ) (b) Amortization of intangibles (2,432 ) (d) (2,431 ) (d) (9,725 ) (d) (9,726 ) (d) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (3 ) (e) (4 ) (e) (10 ) (e) (64 ) (e) Restructuring expenses - - - (367 ) (f) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 6,111 $ 4,888 $ 22,426 $ 19,194 GAAP general and administrative $ 8,194 $ 6,535 $ 30,672 $ 28,302 Adjustments to GAAP general and administrative: Stock-based compensation (3,339 ) (a) (2,829 ) (a) (12,821 ) (a) (10,490 ) (a) Acquisition related expenses (1,015 ) (b) - (1,015 ) (b) (6 ) (b) Amortization of intangibles (69 ) (d) (116 ) (d) (417 ) (d) (464 ) (d) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets (6 ) (e) (6 ) (e) (20 ) (e) (56 ) (e) Restructuring expenses - - - (133 ) (f) Expense on lease that was not yet occupied (462 ) (g) - (462 ) (g) - Loss on claim settlement from ClariPhy acquisition - - (400 ) (h) (2,250 ) (h) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 3,303 $ 3,584 $ 15,537 $ 14,903 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 47,815 $ 39,443 $ 179,055 $ 162,730 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 23,377 $ 20,512 $ 76,936 $ 39,015 GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income GAAP net loss $ (13,408 ) $ (21,631 ) $ (72,911 ) $ (95,751 ) Adjusting items to GAAP net loss: Operating expenses related to stock-based compensation expense 20,258 (a) 16,375 (a) 76,855 (a) 63,884 (a) Acquisition related expenses 1,015 (b) - 1,015 (b) 875 (b) Amortization of inventory fair value step-up - - - 1,166 (c) Amortization of intangibles related to purchase price 10,316 (d) 12,271 (d) 47,129 (d) 43,036 (d) Depreciation on step-up values of fixed assets 175 (e) 107 (e) 523 (e) 474 (e) Restructuring expenses - - - 1,491 (f) Expense on lease that was not yet occupied 462 (g) - 462 (g) - Loss on claim settlement from ClariPhy acquisition - - 400 (h) 2,250 (h) Loss on claim settlement from Exactik disposition - - 296 (i) - Loss on retirement of certain property and equipment from acquisitions - - 7 (j) 66 (j) Impairment of investment - 7,000 (k) - 7,000 (k) Net unrealized and realized gain on equity investment (1,049 ) (l) (66 ) (l) (3,126 ) (l) (2,440 ) (l) Accretion and amortization expense on convertible debt 7,338 (m) 6,828 (m) 28,353 (m) 26,394 (m) Valuation allowance and tax effect of the adjustments above from GAAP to non-GAAP (2,029 ) (n) (354 ) (n) (2,432 ) (n) (9,635 ) (n) Non-GAAP net income $ 23,078 $ 20,530 $ 76,571 $ 38,810 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic earnings per share 45,728,736 44,152,932 45,226,717 43,690,581 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share before offsetting shares from call option 51,298,035 45,516,402 48,766,301 44,986,718 Offsetting shares from call option 2,225,969 - 1,176,787 - Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 49,072,066 45,516,402 47,589,514 44,986,718 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 1.69 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 1.61 $ 0.86 GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 59.9 % 57.2 % 58.2 % 56.1 % Stock-based compensation 1.7 % 0.8 % 1.7 % 0.9 % Amortization of inventory fair value step-up and intangibles 7.6 % 11.3 % 10.1 % 11.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 69.2 % 69.3 % 70.0 % 68.5 %

Reflects the stock-based compensation expense recorded relating to stock-based awards. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the legal, transition costs and other expenses related to acquisitions. The transition costs also include short-term cash retention bonus payments to ClariPhy employees that were part of the merger agreement when the Company acquired ClariPhy. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the cost of goods sold fair value amortization of inventory step-up related to acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the fair value amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the fair value depreciation of fixed assets related to acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects restructuring expenses incurred. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the expense on building lease not yet occupied. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the loss on settlement of certain customer claims from the ClariPhy acquisition. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the loss on settlement of claim from the Exactik business disposal. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the loss on disposal of certain property and equipment from the acquisitions. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the impairment of non-marketable equity investment. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the unrealized and realized gain or loss on equity investments. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the accretion and amortization expense on convertible debt. The Company excludes these items when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance. Reflects the change in valuation allowance and delta in interim period tax allocation from GAAP to non-GAAP related to non-GAAP adjustments. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company as management believes this GAAP measure is not indicative of its core operating performance.





INPHI CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES -FIRST QUARTER 2020 GUIDANCE (in thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ending March 31, 2020 High Low Estimated GAAP net loss $ (21,400 ) $ (27,300 ) Adjusting items to estimated GAAP net loss: Operating expenses related to stock-based compensation expense 19,000 20,000 Amortization of intangibles 17,800 17,800 Amortization of step up values of acquired inventories 1,500 1,500 Amortization of step up values of acquired property and equipment 200 200 Acquisition related expenses 2,500 2,500 Amortization of convertible debt interest cost 7,200 7,200 Noncash expense on lease not yet occupied 775 775 Others 125 125 Tax effect of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments (1,600 ) (1,300 ) Estimated non-GAAP net income $ 26,100 $ 21,500 Shares used in computing estimated non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 50,600,000 50,600,000 Estimated non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.42 Revenue $ 134,400 $ 130,400 GAAP gross profit $ 70,300 $ 66,400 as a % of revenue 52.3 % 50.9 % Adjusting items to estimated GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation 2,000 2,000 Fixed assets depreciation step up 10 10 Amortization of intangibles 15,300 15,300 Estimated non-GAAP gross profit $ 87,610 $ 83,710 as a % of revenue 65.2 % 64.2 %





