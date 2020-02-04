International Money Express, Inc. Announces Partnership with Ripple

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), a leading money remittance services company focused primarily on the Latin America and Caribbean corridor, announced today that it has partnered with Ripple , a provider of leading enterprise blockchain solutions for global payments. The partnership will enable Intermex to utilize Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product, through RippleNet, the company’s global network of financial institutions that sends money globally, instantly and reliably for fractions of a penny.



ODL leverages the digital asset XRP as a real-time bridge between the sending and receiving currencies, and alleviates the need for pre-funding accounts in cross border payments. XRP remains the most efficient digital asset for settlement with transaction fees at just fractions of a penny.

CEO Bob Lisy commented, “We are pleased to have begun the partnership with the Ripple team, and look forward to implementing new solutions on RippleNet and ODL to help drive growth and deliver greater efficiency.”

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and four countries in Africa. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:

Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Trout

tel: 305-671-8056

investors@intermexonline.com







