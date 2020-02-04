Century Aluminum’s Grundartangi, Iceland Aluminum Smelter Achieves ASI Certification

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Norðurál Grundartangi ehf, has successfully achieved Aluminium Stewardship Initiative's (ASI) Performance Certification for its Grundartangi, Iceland operations, demonstrating our commitment to environmental, social and governance performance. The plant’s operations comprise an aluminum smelter and casthouse that use hydroelectric and geothermal energy.



The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the aluminum value chain. The ASI Performance Standard defines environmental, social and governance principles and criteria, with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminum value chain. It sets out 59 criteria under the three sustainability pillars of Governance, Environment and Social, which address key issues such as biodiversity, Indigenous Peoples' rights, and greenhouse gas emissions. The independent, third-party audit of the Grundartangi facility was carried out by DNV GL.

Gunnar Guðlaugsson, CEO of Norðurál Grundartangi ehf, noted the certification´s confirmation of Century’s continuing commitment to responsible aluminum production: “We are very proud to receive the ASI Performance Standard certification. It demonstrates our commitment to operate in a sustainable manner, focus on continuous improvement and respond to society's demand for responsible aluminum production in which the goal is to minimize environmental impact.”

