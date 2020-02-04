When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 04, 2020 FDA Publish Date: February 04, 2020 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Food & Beverages Pet Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May Contain Elevated levels of Monensin Company Name: Cargill Incorporated Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description NutreBeef Transition Pellet (MH)

Company Announcement

Cargill’s animal nutrition business is conducting a voluntary recall of a single lot (382 bags, 50 lb each) of NutreBeef® Transition Pellet (MH) beef cattle feed because the product may contain mispackaged feed with elevated levels of monensin. The affected product was sold in Kansas and Texas. At elevated levels, monensin can be toxic to cattle and can cause colic-like symptoms, hypokalemia (low potassium), myoglobinuria (breakdown of muscle in the urine), chronic cardiovascular issues, and possible death.

The following affected product was manufactured at Cargill’s McPherson, KS, facility and is being recalled from retail outlets and distributors in the Kansas and Texas markets.

Product Size Lot Code Product Code UPC Code Species Dates Made Shelf Life (Days) NutreBeef® Transition Pellet (MH) Packaged in a plain brown paper bag 50 lb Bags 529316973 Bottom left corner of feed label 80652 Bottom right corner of feed label 722304442668 Bottom right corner of feed label Beef Cattle 11/12/19 90 days

Cargill received notification of this issue from a customer. Cargill immediately began an investigation and initiated a feed recall. To date, Cargill has received notification from one farm of eight animal deaths linked to this lot of feed.

Consumers and other end users who have any of the affected lots in their possession should return remaining product to their local dealer or retailer for a replacement or full refund. For more information, call the Customer Service line at 1-800-542-0019, Monday – Friday, 8:00a.m. – 5:00p.m. EDT, or email McPherson_FeedOrder@Cargill.com .

At Cargill, the safety of our products and the well-being of the animals we feed is our top priority. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the United States Food and Drug Administration.

