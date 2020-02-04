Integrated Biometrics Prepares for Continuous Growth; Adds Key Staff, Expands Global R&D, Manufacturing and Development Facilities

Growing demand for new and existing products brings investment in people, space and capacity

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Biometrics (IB), the world leader in mobile FBI-certified biometric fingerprint scanners, follows its recent announcement of record-breaking growth with the addition of new biometric expertise within its engineering group and notable increases in the company’s Research and Development (R&D) footprint and global manufacturing capacity.



IB announced today the addition of Demian Bigelow, Vice President of Engineering, to the Company’s management team. Demian will drive development of new products and oversee continuing advancements to the company’s patented Light Emitting Sensor (LES) film technology. During his 20 years of visionary product development, Mr. Bigelow has made major contributions in biometric sector companies in senior roles ranging from principle engineer to CTO. “I’ve watched IB’s product and technology leadership grow for a number of years,” Bigelow commented. “It’s very exciting to join a technology sector leader at such a pivotal time in their history.”

To better address the growth in demand, the company has expanded engineering and manufacturing capacity at its US and South Korea facilities, most recently acquiring new offices in Phoenix, AZ. The new space includes an expanded clean room, enabling a far greater range of thin-film research and manufacturing. With the addition of both people and space, Integrated Biometrics has tripled its R&D capability and increased its global, year-to-year manufacturing capacity by over 100%.

“The changes we’ve announced are based on solid forecasts for very strong years in 2020 and beyond. The addition of Demian Bigelow means we will meet those demands with confidence and excellence,” said Stephen Thies, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Biometrics. “The increase in our manufacturing and research facilities meets our aggressive sales forecasts with the flexibility to respond to unpredictable market interruptions, such as the current health-related situation in China.”

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics, LLC designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. Identity management solutions providers, government agencies, and corporations around the world rely on Integrated Biometrics’ products to enroll and verify individual identity quickly and accurately, even in remote locations. For more visit www.integratedbiometrics.com.

