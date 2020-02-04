H.E. Ambassador Richard Opembe paid a courtesy call on the Most Reverend Mons. Bernardito C. Auza, Apostólic Nuncio and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps

On 4th February 2020, H.E. the Ambassador, Richard A. Opembe, paid a courtesy call on the Most Reverend Monsignor Bernadito C. Auza, Apostolic Nuncio and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Spain at the Apostolic Nunciature.

During the encounter, the Most Reverend Monsignor Bernadito C. Auza, conveyed his condolences to Ambassador Opembe on the passing of Kenya’s former President Daniel Torotich Arap Moi CGH, today 4th February 2020.

Mons. Bauza informed that he visited Kenya briefly in 1990, and enjoying the weather, the people, the view of the Rift Valley and the flamingos in Lake Nakuru. he commended the peace in Kenya, considering the volatility of the Region. The Ambassador informed that the country was currently focused on enabling nation-wide dialogue through the Building Bridges Initiative. He further added that the nation was focused on the country’s development Agenda of improving manufacturing competitiveness, enabling agricultural transformation and food security, providing universal healthcare and affordable housing. To achieve this the country is keen to form mutually beneficial parnerships in areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure development, agro-industry and pharmaceutical sectors.

Having presented their credentials to H.M. the King of Spain last month, the two counterparts congratulated each other and availed themselves to work together.



