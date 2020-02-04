Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2019, Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.06 Per Share, and Approval from Banking Regulators to Open High Point, NC Branch

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.C., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.01 in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 per share, and approval from banking regulators to open a new, full service branch office in High Point, NC.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights

Earnings per share of $1.62 for 2019, up 10 cents, or 7%, from 2018; earnings per share of $0.39 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, down 5 cents, or 11%, from 2018

Return on average common stockholders’ equity of 11.25% for 2019, compared to 12.26% for 2018; return on average common stockholders’ equity of 10.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 13.57% for the same period in 2018

Period end book value per common share of $15.36, up $2.12, or 16%, from December 31, 2018

Period end loans of $388.9 million, up 4.6% from December 31, 2018

Period end deposits of $398.6 million, up 4.3% from December 31, 2018

Period end noninterest-bearing deposits of $64.9 million, up 10.6% from December 31, 2018

Period end nonperforming assets of $3.9 million, up from $2.8 million at December 31, 2018

Paid four quarterly cash dividends of $0.05 per share of common stock to stockholders

Successfully converted to Fiserv DNA’s core banking system in March of 2019

Renovated the Oak Ridge and Summerfield banking offices

Recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts by American Banker magazine, based on three-year average return on equity through December 31, 2018

Tom Wayne, CEO and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “We are very pleased with our 2019 financial results, with continued growth in net income, earnings per share, book value per share, earning assets, and noninterest-bearing deposits. Our conversion to Fiserv DNA’s core banking system in March required significant internal resources and our team prepared well for the conversion which is delivering a better banking experience for our clients. Lastly, the recognition we received from American Banker for the third consecutive year affirms of our success in creating value for our stockholders. I am very pleased with our overall performance in 2019 and thank our dedicated employees, our Board of Directors, and our clients for their continued support.”

The Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock, which is a $0.01 increase from the same period in 2019. The dividend will be paid on or about March 2, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 21, 2020. “We are pleased to announce an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Tom Wayne. “We believe that paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Company also announced that the Bank had received formal approval from its banking regulators to open a new, full service branch office in High Point, NC at 2513 Eastchester Drive. The Bank plans to open the branch in the second half of 2020, and will offer a full suite of business and consumer banking products and services from this location. Tom Wayne commented, “Our opening of the High Point branch will better position us to provide that community with a responsive, local banking alternative. We believe that this office enhances our overall coverage of Guilford County, will contribute to further asset growth, and enhance long term returns for our shareholders.”

The Bank’s capital ratios remain strong and exceed all regulatory requirements at December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was 8.5% of total assets, compared to 7.6% as of December 31, 2018.

With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for 2019 and 2018, net interest income was $16.3 million for 2019, up $623,000, or 4.0%, from $15.7 million during the year ending December 31, 2018. For 2019, the net interest margin was 3.69% compared to 3.77% for year ending December 31, 2018, a decrease of 8 basis points. The primary reason for the decrease in the net interest margin was an increase in deposit funding costs due to the increase in short-term interest rates in 2019.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $185,000 in 2019, compared with a negative provision of $96,000 in 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.74% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2018. The reduction in the allowance for loan losses in 2019 was due to overall improvements in various quantitative and qualitative factors used in the determination of the allowance. Nonperforming assets represented 0.81% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.63% at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income totaled $3.2 million in 2019, compared with $3.1 million in 2018, an increase of $104,000 or 3.4%. The biggest noninterest income category contributing to the increase was gain on sale of sale of securities, which increased $154,000 from 2018 to 2019.

Noninterest expense totaled $14.1 million in 2019, compared with $14.0 million in 2018, an increase of $112,000 or 0.8%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge delivers personal attention and convenience for every client. Substantially all of the Bank’s employees are stockholders in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. through their participation in the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We are proud of our many accolades and awards, including seven “Best Bank in the Triad” wins, “Triad’s Top Workplace” finalist, “Triad’s Healthiest Employer” winner and a 2016 Better Business Bureau “Torch Award” winner. We offer a complete range of banking services for individuals and businesses. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Banking Services | ATM Usage Worldwide | Mobile Banking | Online Billpay | Remote and Mobile Deposit | Checking | Savings | Mortgage | Insurance | Lending | Wealth Management

Visit Us | To learn more, visit us during our extended weekday and Saturday hours at one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, Summerfield and Oak Ridge, North Carolina, or call 336.644.9944, or online at www.BankofOakRidge.com.

Forward-looking Information

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,030 $ 10,153 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 19,539 9,098 Total cash and cash equivalents 23,569 19,251 Securities available-for-sale 43,183 41,443 Securities held-to-maturity (fair values of $898 in 2019 and $1,030 in 2018) 730 892 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at cost 1,042 1,023 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,886 in 2019 and $3,347 in 2018 386,056 368,562 Property and equipment, net 10,491 9,886 Accrued interest receivable 1,478 1,555 Bank owned life insurance 5,837 5,739 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 1,336 - Other assets 1,984 4,990 Total assets $ 475,706 $ 453,341 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 64,883 $ 58,672 Interest-bearing 333,732 323,646 Total deposits 398,615 382,318 Short-term borrowings 10,000 15,000 Long-term borrowings 6,184 1,304 Junior subordinated notes related to trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures 5,608 5,581 Lease liabilities – operating leases 1,336 - Accrued interest payable 281 263 Other liabilities 5,119 6,298 Total liabilities 435,391 419,012 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,624,815 and 2,592,434 issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018, respectively 24,850 24,353 Retained earnings 13,146 9,422 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,319 554 Total stockholders’ equity 40,315 34,329 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 475,706 $ 453,341

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Loans and fees on loans $ 5,029 $ 4,808 $ 20,077 $ 18,007 Interest on deposits in banks 73 84 371 258 Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends 16 14 66 58 Investment securities 313 346 1,346 1,464 Total interest and dividend income 5,431 5,252 21,860 19,787 Interest expense Deposits 1,106 954 4,398 3,049 Short-term and long-term debt 277 288 1,162 1,061 Total interest expense 1,383 1,242 5,560 4,110 Net interest income 4,048 4,010 16,300 15,677 Provision for loan losses - (155) 185 (96) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,048 4,165 16,115 15,773 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 196 164 732 664 Gain on sale of securities - 10 164 10 Mortgage commissions 69 45 306 198 Investment commissions - - - 21 Insurance commissions 80 80 349 307 Gain on sale of SBA loans 195 - 278 345 Fee income from accounts receivable financing - 39 13 199 Debit and credit card interchange income 248 241 963 955 Income earned on bank owned life insurance 25 27 98 104 Other service charges and fees 67 65 267 263 Total noninterest income 880 671 3,170 3,066 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,701 1,713 6,678 6,805 Employee benefits 296 280 1,159 1,169 Occupancy expense 234 230 880 856 Equipment expense 242 196 915 709 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment - - - - Data and item processing 508 438 1,962 1,654 Professional and advertising 176 94 584 667 Stationary and supplies 29 56 141 236 Net cost of foreclosed assets 40 - 52 2 Impairment loss on securities 12 13 28 28 Telecommunications expense 97 90 403 451 FDIC assessment - 55 48 219 Accounts receivable financing expense - 12 3 63 Other expense 338 264 1,222 1,104 Total noninterest expense 3,673 3,441 14,075 13,963 Income before income taxes 1,255 1,395 5,210 4,876 Income tax expense 225 255 960 896 Net income and net income available to common stockholders $ 1,030 $ 1,140 $ 4,250 $ 3,980 Basic net income per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 1.62 $ 1.52 Diluted income per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 1.62 $ 1.52 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 2,625,685 2,593,958 2,621,113 2,614,414 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 2,634,729 2,602,862 2,629,953 2,623,189

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios (unaudited)

Selected Financial Data December

31, 2019 September

30, 2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31, 2018 September

30, 2018 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 10.23% 11.08% 10.75% 11.61% 13.57% 11.70% Tangible book value per share $15.36 $14.99 $14.37 $13.80 $13.24 $12.59 Return on average assets1 0.86% 0.92% 0.85% 0.89% 1.01% 0.85% Net interest margin1 3.57% 3.80% 3.72% 3.72% 3.71% 3.76% Net interest income to average assets1 3.37% 3.51% 3.51% 3.52% 3.54% 3.53% Efficiency ratio 74.53% 69.9% 71.1% 73.1% 73.5% 74.3% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.81% 0.91% 0.50% 0.56% 0.63% 0.63%

1Annualized

Contact: Tom Wayne, CEO and CFO

Phone: 336-644-9944



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.