Teranga Gold Schedules Q4 and Year-End 2019 Conference Call and Webcast for February 21, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) will release its fourth quarter and 2019 year-end financial and operating results on Friday, February 21, 2020 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET during which management will review the Company’s results and discuss the fourth quarter and year-end highlights.

Those wishing to listen can access the conference call and webcast as follows:

Date & Time: Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET Telephone: Toll-free +1-877-291-4570 Local or International +1-647-788-4919 Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Webcast: Available on Teranga’s website at www.terangagold.com/Q42019 Replay: The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialling +1-416-621-4642 or toll-free at +1-800-585-8367 and entering the conference ID 1673615. Note: The slide presentation will be available for download at www.terangagold.com for simultaneous viewing during the call.

About Teranga



Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of approximately 5,500 km2 of land located on prospective gold belts. Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 2 million ounces of gold at its Sabodala operation in Senegal. Focused on diversification and growth towards its vision of becoming a mid-tier producer, the Company recently announced commercial production at its second gold mine, Wahgnion, which is located in Burkina Faso, and is carrying out exploration programs in three West African countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. Teranga applies a rigorous capital allocation framework for its investment decisions.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report.

Contact Information

Richard Young

President & CEO

T: +1 416-594-0000 | E: ryoung@terangagold.com Trish Moran

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 416-607-4507 | E: tmoran@terangagold.com







