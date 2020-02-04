Invitation of the Ambassador to the meeting of the National Coordinating Body

The Ambassador was invited as an observer to the meeting of the National Coordinating Body (CCM), chaired by Bishop Paul Mususu, which was held on 31 January 2020 at the headquarters of the National Aids Council.

France is strongly committed to the fight against AIDS, the second largest historical contributor to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria with 4.61 billion euros paid out since its creation in 2002.

Following the Sixth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund held in Lyon, France, on 9 and 10 October 2019, the international community pledged to save 16 million lives and prevent 234 million new infections in the coming years.

As a result, the Global Fund announced a total pledge of US$ 14.02 billion and the largest ever allocation of funding to eligible countries, with US$ 12.71 billion allocated to recipient countries, an increase of 23% over previous years.

The Global Fund’s funding allocation for the period 2020/2022 is intended to scale up the overall impact of prevention, treatment and care programs for people affected by the three epidemics of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria and to finance programs to build resilient and sustainable health systems.



