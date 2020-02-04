Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Farmers & Merchants Bank
February 04, 2020
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Farmers & Merchants Bank
For release at 11:30 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Prohibition, restitution, and fine against Carol Allen, former employee of Farmers & Merchants Bank, Baldwyn, Mississippi, for embezzling funds.
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
