DEADLINE ALERT - X Financial (XYF) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against X Financial ("X Financial" or the Company") (NYSE: XYF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired X Financial American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 19, 2018 initial public offering (the "IPO").



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s total loan facilitation amount was not growing, but rather was contracting; (2) the number of investors actively using X Financial’s platform was shrinking; (3) demand from small- and medium-sized enterprises for the Company’s Xiaoying Preferred Loans ("preferred loans") was plummeting; (4) the Company’s preferred loans had performed so poorly that it had begun drastically scaling back its preferred loans in the first quarter of 2018, several months before the IPO, and was in the process of phasing out such loans completely; (5) demand for the Company’s Xiaoying Card Loans was also plummeting; (6) the revenue and loan facilitation growth provided in the Registration Statement leading up to the IPO was achieved by relaxed credit and due diligence standards, under which the Company had underwritten tens of millions of dollars’ worth of poor quality loans that suffered from a disproportionately high risk of default as compared to the Company’s earlier loan vintages; (7) the Company was suffering from accelerated delinquency rates from poor quality loans that it had underwritten in the first, second, and third quarters of 2018, which had caused the Company’s delinquency rate to sharply rise; (8) the Company’s product mix had significantly deteriorated; (9) the Company’s net revenue was on track to decline by 22% during the third quarter of 2018; and (10) as a result, defendants’ statements about X Financial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/xyf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in X Financial you have until February 7, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.



Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



