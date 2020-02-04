Seattle Home Show Offers a Host of Fun Activities for Everyone

Presented by Kitchen Plus

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Carpool Karaoke to the Art Battle Tournament of Live Painting, there will be something fun for everyone when the Seattle Home Show, the oldest and largest consumer home show in the country, opens its doors February 15th-23rd at CenturyLink Field Event Center. Everything from free art and antiques appraisals to a special “Kids Zone” with activities just for children will be at the nation’s largest housing extravaganza, along with all the latest products and services for the home, during its annual nine-day run.



A gaming area complete with a Virtual Reality House, an Outdoor Living by Night display presented by Sleep Number created by London Design Build (including a wine and beer garden) along with the top trends for home and garden will be on display as “America’s Biggest Open House” kicks off its 76th annual run. Tiny homes (particularly Attached Dwelling Units known as ADUs and Detached Dwelling Units known as DADUs) are big, multigenerational living is hot and technology in all aspects of the home from kitchen to outdoors abounds at the 2020 edition of the Seattle Home Show.

“The Seattle Home Show 2020 is a fun-filled event for people of all ages to see the latest trends and products for the home, all in a single location,” said Mike Kalian, executive director of the Seattle Home Show. “Homeowners and would-be homeowners can meet with and comparison shop among the region’s leading professionals in all areas of home design and improvement, both interior and exterior, while enjoying a variety of fun activities for all.”

Among the highlights of the Seattle Home Show include:

Outdoor Living by Night presented by Sleep Number with Wine and Beer Garden, created by London Design Build, that features all the latest in trends in outdoor living

Free appraisals by nationally known art & antiques appraiser Dr. Lori (Monday and Tuesday February 17 th and 18th)

and 18th) Carpool Karaoke World Championships Competition, with winning singers earning entry into the Washington State Finals for the Karaoke World Championships in July (Wednesday February 19 th )

) Art Battle Global Tournament of Live Painting, where show visitors can vote for their favorite artist with the winner earning the chance to compete at the 2020 Art Battle World Championship (Thursday February 20 th )

) A “Kids Zone” with special activities just for kids including a Butterfly House, planetarium and more

LanFest, an onsite gaming event including a Virtual Reality Home

Daily “Meet the Experts” seminars on all things for exterior and interior home improvement

Complimentary one year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens magazine, with paid admission

Parking

Plenty of parking will be available at CenturyLink Field Event Center Parking Garage and T-Mobile Park Garage. Vehicles with four or more occupants can take advantage of “Four or More Park Free™” in designated lots courtesy of RSVP. Park for $5.00 with E-ticket purchase.

About the Seattle Home Show

Seattle Home Show runs Saturday, February 15 – Sunday, February 23, 2020 at CenturyLink Field Event Center. Show hours are: Saturdays, Sundays & Monday 10 AM – 6 PM; Tuesday – Friday 11 AM – 6 PM. Admission is $13.00 Adults, $9.00 Seniors (60+) and Military, $3.00 Juniors (7-15), under 7 free. E-tickets are available for purchase online at www.SeattleHomeShow.com and E-ticket purchasers receive $5 parking for Seattle Home Show at CenturyLink Field Parking Garage and T-Mobile Park Garage. E-tickets are brought to you by BECU and Aqua Quip. “Too much to see, come back for free™”. Show visitors can register to return a second day for free.

The Seattle Home Show is sponsored by Master Builders Association and The Seattle Times. DISH Official T.V. Satellite Provider. Toyota Official Show Vehicle.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Belinda Young, 206-932-3145, byoung@bypr.com ; Jeremy Young, 206-291-3818, jyoung@bypr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.