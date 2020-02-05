A Cloud Guru named Top 10 ‘Best Places to Work’ by Built In Austin to cap off a momentous year of growth

A Cloud Guru closes a huge year of growth, which includes an acquisition and multiple rounds of funding, by being named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work.

Even during hyper growth we’ve maintained a strong mission-led culture.” — Sara Ramirez Morales

AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Cloud Guru (“ACG”), the largest online cloud training platform, is ranked 7th in Built In Austin’s ‘100 Best Places to Work’, outranking over 2,000 companies in its 5th year in business. The company was also named #2 Best Midsize Company, ‘50 Best Paying Companies’ and ‘Companies with the Best Benefits’.

The award culminates a year of momentous growth for a company that today employs 400 employees around the world - with its largest office here in Austin.

In August 2019, ACG announced that it had closed a $33M Series B investment led by Summit Partners, alongside AirTree Ventures and existing investor Elephant.

The company used the funds to accelerate hiring across the globe, expand its content library, and build out features to help enterprises drive cloud adoption. Two months later, they solidified their spot as the leader in online cloud training and talent development by surpassing 1 million users.

The company then closed 2019 by announcing the acquisition of Linux Academy. The combined organizations now represent the largest cloud computing training platform in the world. As part of the acquisition, Bain Capital Tech Opportunities made its significant maiden investment in A Cloud Guru, alongside participation from existing investors Elephant, Summit Partners, and AirTree Ventures.

“Even during hyper growth we’ve maintained a strong mission-led culture,” says Sara Ramirez Morales, leader of People & Culture at ACG referring to the company’s mission to teach the world to cloud.

Sara credits successfully scaling the business to leading culture first. “For us, it’s all about finding values aligned people who add to our culture. We are a company of results driven, relationship builders. Our people care about collaboration and bring a sense of accountability to their role, because we see the impact we have to change students' lives.”

“Our people are the single most important factor in making this place successful, so we make sure to invest the time in hiring” says CEO and Co Founder Sam Kroonenburg. “We hire people that are values aligned, and as excited about the incredible opportunity as we are.”

A Cloud Guru will continue to hire aggressively in 2020. For more information on the company and open roles visit A Cloud Guru on Built In Austin.



About A Cloud Guru

Founded in 2015 by brothers Sam and Ryan Kroonenburg, ACG is driven by a straightforward mission—to teach the world to cloud. What began as a single cloud certification course has expanded into a rich content library covering Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms. ACG has helped more than one million users acquire the skills and certifications needed to pursue meaningful careers in the cloud. The state-of-the-art learning platform helps businesses and individuals rapidly develop cloud skills, prepare for certification exams, and progress through learning paths to become gurus in specialized disciplines. To learn how A Cloud Guru can accelerate your adoption of cloud computing, please visit acloud.guru.

About BUILT IN

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

Best Places to Work: Methodology

Built In’s list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company’s score in each of these categories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.