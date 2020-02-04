John Zimmel: Four Tips on Growing Your Brand on Instagram

John Zimmel is a 21 year-old entrepreneur who owns four media companies and knows a thing or two about social media tips and tricks.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instagram is one of the most active social media sites. With one billion users*, businesses have a tremendous opportunity to leverage its marketing potential where they can grow engagement, brand awareness, and revenue.As a media entrepreneur, John Zimmel has seen Instagram work wonders for businesses of every kind. Here are three tips on how to use Instagram to improve your brand.1) Strategic PartnershipsStarting the process of building a following on Instagram can be overwhelming, but there is one tactic that can help quickly grow your base.“Partnering with other accounts is a great way to gain followers quickly,” said Zimmel. “You do this by agreeing to do paid or unpaid shoutouts.”Unpaid shout-outs, or share-for-shares, is when you share one another’s content and encourage your followers to follow the other account. Paid shout-outs help gain even more followers. That is because you’ll be working with accounts that have a large amount of followers who have a good percentage of engagement.2) Convert Followers into Email Subscribers“Instagram can be a great way to gain more email subscribers,” said John Zimmel But how? Instagram doesn’t allow links on photos or in captions.“That’s where your bio comes into play,” said Zimmel. “Keep your brand’s Instagram bio short and sweet like a twitter post. Then hit them with a call to action for your newsletter, whitepaper, or ebook that will link them to an email-converting landing page. Make sure to provide real value like a free course or webinar and include a couple PDFs that provide actionable insight.”Once you have some valuable content in place, you can easily place call-to-actions in your captions that lead to your bio that then lead to more email subscribers, creating an easy process that can be repeated again and again.3) Create Content Others Will Want to Share“An engaging Instagram post can be boiled down to two things,” said Zimmel. “Engaging imagery and text.”You’ll want to choose images that elicit emotion and that can tell a story. Emotion will drive engagement from followers.To get started on creating compelling content, Zimmel suggests laying a motivational quote on top of a cool image.“Always contribute the author of the quote and include your logo on the image,” said John Zimmel. “You don’t need to be a graphics artist either. There are lots of tools such as Canva and WordSwag that help you create engaging and emotionally captivating imagery.”Want to learn more about John Zimmel ’s services? Visit https://johnzimmel.com/posts/ to learn more.About John ZimmelJohn Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern-day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass-Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.Labyrinth35X – https://labyrinth35x.com/ Grass Fed Audio – https://www.grassfedaudio.com/ West 35 Media – https://west35media.com/ Nameless Productions – https://www.namelesswebsite.com/ one billion users* - https://www.oberlo.com/blog/instagram-stats-every-marketer-should-know

John Zimmel of Greenwich



