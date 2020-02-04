Global Compressor Market is Expected to Reach USD 47.9 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Compressor Type (Positive Displacement (Reciprocating Compressors (In-Line, Diaphragm, Tandem Piston, Double-Acting, “v” Shaped and Single Acting) and Rotary Compressors (Screw, Lobe and Scroll, and Vane)) and Dynamic Compressors (Centrifugal and Axial Compressors)), by Portability (Portable and Stationary), by Lubrication Type (Oil-free and Oil-flooded), by Pressure (Ultra-low-pressure, High-Pressure, Medium-Pressure, Low-Pressure, and Hyper-Pressure), by Application (Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Power, Chemical and Cement, HVAC-R, Automotive, Textile, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, and Others)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global compressor market is expected to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Globally, key players in the compressor market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In April 2017, Hitachi agreed to acquire Sullair Air Compressors from its parent company Accudyne Industries to access Sullair’s global sales network.



Different compressor types such as positive displacement and dynamic compressors contributed to the compressor market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for positive displacement in the coming years due to extensive acceptance throughout small and medium scale industries.

Automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the compressor market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the market is subdivided into construction, industrial manufacturing, power, chemical and cement, HVAC-R, automotive, textile, oil and gas, food and beverage, and others. Of all the applications, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market, owing to the mounting global automotive production and increasing standards of living and mounting disposable income across the globe.

Explore key industry insights in 173 tables and 65 figures from the 202 pages of report, “ Global Compressor Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Compressor Type (Positive Displacement (Reciprocating Compressors (In-Line, Diaphragm, Tandem Piston, Double-Acting, “v” Shaped and Single Acting) and Rotary Compressors (Screw, Lobe and Scroll, and Vane)) and Dynamic Compressors (Centrifugal and Axial Compressors)), by Portability (Portable and Stationary), by Lubrication Type (Oil-free and Oil-flooded), by Pressure (Ultra-low-pressure, High-Pressure, Medium-Pressure, Low-Pressure, and Hyper-Pressure), by Application (Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Power, Chemical and Cement, HVAC-R, Automotive, Textile, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, and Others) ”

Geography Insight

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, due to the mounting government support, and escalating growth of infrastructure development and rapid industrial development in countries such as India and China. In addition, government initiatives such as Made in India and Made in China 2025 are also creating a positive impact on the compressor market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the players having prominent presence in the global compressor market include Atlas Copco AB, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Sulzer, Hitachi, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Toyota Industries Corporation, Danfoss, and Ingersoll-Rand plc.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the compressor type, the positive displacement segment accounted for the larger share in the market.

Among all the portability, the stationary accounted foremost share in the compressor market.

Of all the lubrication type, the oil-free segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the market.

Among all the pressure, the low pressure accounted for a foremost share in the compressor market.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of volume (‘000 Units), and revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global compressor market on the basis of compressor type, portability, lubrication type, pressure, application, and region.

Global Compressor Market Coverage

Compressor Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Positive Displacement Reciprocating In-Line “V” Shaped Tandem Piston Single-Acting Double-Acting Diaphragm Rotary Screw Vane Lobe and Scroll

Dynamic Centrifugal Axial Flow



Portability Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Portable

Stationary

Lubrication Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Oil-Free

Oil-Flooded

Pressure Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Ultra-Low-Pressure

Low-Pressure

Medium-Pressure

High-Pressure

Hyper-Pressure

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Construction

Power

Industrial Manufacturing

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R)

Chemical and Cement

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Textile

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Compressor Market by Region

North America

By Compressor Type

By Portability

By Lubrication Type

By Pressure

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Compressor Type

By Portability

By Lubrication Type

By Pressure

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Compressor Type

By Portability

By Lubrication Type

By Pressure

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Compressor Type

By Portability

By Lubrication Type

By Pressure

By Application

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

