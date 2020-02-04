New Report Breaks Voice-of-the-Customer Market Into Three Functional Segments

Topbox included in emerging Unified Data Analytics category of VoC technologies

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topbox, makers of conversation analytics software, is cited in a Forrester report titled Now Tech: Voice-Of-The-Customer (VoC) Vendors, Q1 2020, published Feb. 3, 2020. The report is an overview of 36 vendors, broken out across three functionality segments – customer feedback management (CFM), VoC specialists, and unified data analytics. Topbox is one of only five vendors named as a unified data analytics provider in the report.



Forrester’s research defines unified data analytics in the VoC space as technologies that help firms aggregate both structured and unstructured data from multiple data sources into a unified view and then analyze the data. Principal author, senior analyst Faith Adams writes, “CX pros use these tools to bring together insights collected through the many and various CFM or VoC specialist tools that are often found within the same enterprise.”

Customers including Aetna, Shutterstock, and DoorDash use Topbox to aggregate customer interactions from all communication channels and join it with structured data from the CRM, CDP, and other legacy systems to transform that data into actionable insights for driving business outcomes.

In 2019, Forrester mentioned Topbox in two other reports: Humanizing Feedback to Drive VoC Engagement and Action(1), and How to Build Your Voice of the Customer Program(2).

“Businesses are waking up to the fact that surveys alone do not accurately represent the voice of the customer or result in measurable business outcomes. CX teams must aggregate both solicited and unsolicited feedback, connect those conversations to the behaviors behind them, and contextualize VoC insights against CRM and other business systems,” said Chris Tranquill, CEO of Topbox. “We believe Forrester is taking a lead in defining the Unified Data Analytics as a category disruptor, bringing technology-driven innovation to VoC programs. Topbox is proud to be acknowledged by Forrester among the vendors that address this customer need.”

Unlike most customer feedback analytics or survey tools that are solely based on solicited, structured feedback, Topbox aggregates in-the-moment, unsolicited, conversational data representing the experience of each customer in their own words and across all communication channels -- phone calls, chats, emails, SMS, social media, online reviews and surveys. Using a proprietary classification model and AI-backed natural language processing, Topbox normalizes the unstructured and structured data into a single data set, enabling powerful sentiment and root cause analysis which can provide ‘big picture’ trends and patterns, as well as the ability to drill down into individual conversations for empirical validation. The insights gained from this approach are applied by key CX stakeholders across the enterprise including marketing, customer service, product development and others to more efficiently and effectively execute on their CX strategy and deliver the experiences customers expect today.

